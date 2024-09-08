The Nigerian man who picked up thousands of dollars at the Aminu Kano International Aiport Kano has opened up

He had returned the money to the rightful owner after picking it up while cleaning a passenger aeroplane belonging to Egypt Air

The honest man has said he had only N3,800 in his Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB account when he picked the $10,000

The honest Nigerian cleaner who returned the money he picked has opened up on why he did it.

The man, Auwal Ahmad Dankode, works as a cleaner with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

The man said his parents taught him the importance of honesty. Photo credit: X/nahco_aviance.

Auwal was cleaning an Egypt Air airliner at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, when he picked up $10000 close to seat 25.

He promptly returned it and the money was given to the rightful owner.

Auwal said contrary to what people may think, he was not particularly rich when he picked the dollars, but he still returned it.

In an interview with The Nation Newspaper, Auwal said he had only N3,800 in his GTB account when he saw the N16 million.

He said:

"I had only N3,800 in my bank account, which I operate with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). When the passengers had walked out of the airplane, the security personnel of the airline asked us (cleaners) to go in and clean the aircraft. It is an international aircraft and it was preparing for another trip back to Cairo. While cleaning the aircraft, I saw the envelope, and when I touched it, I felt something different. I said to myself this could not be a letter. When I opened the envelope, I saw a wallet with a bundle of USDs; $10,000.

Auwal, who worked as a contract staff, was rewarded with a conversation with a permanent staff.

He described his experience after returning the money:

"I boarded Air Max. And upon landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, the COO of NAHCO was there with a Prado Jeep to pick me up. He drove me straight to the head office. There, I was taken round different offices, before going to the Conference Hall, where the chairman of the company, the DMD, Head of Human Resources (HR) and other top officials of the company were seated. At the meeting, they introduced me and said I am a shining example of the kind of employee the company wants. That the honesty and integrity in me are the core values of the company. I was given a Golden Time award and appointed Brand Ambassador of NAHCO. I was converted to a permanent staff, promoted that same time and rewarded with cash."

He said the owner of the money wanted to give him a personal reward but he rejected it.

