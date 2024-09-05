The Barden Kano and the reinstated district head of Bichi, Alhaji Idris Bayero, has passed at the age of 90

Emir Muhammad Sanusi led the late Idris Bayero’s funeral prayers at Kofar Kudu Palace in Kano

The deceased was first turbanned Dan Darman Kano and district head of Rimin Gado by his elder brother the late Emir Ado Bayero in 1990

Kano state - Alhaji Idris Bayero, the eldest surviving son of the late emir of Kano, Abdullahi Bayero (1926-1953) died at the age of 90.

The deceased was the Barden Kano Hakimin Bichi and the reinstated district head of Bichi.

As reported by Daily Trust, Emir Muhammad Sanusi led the deceased’s funeral prayers at Kofar Kudu Palace, where dozens of mourners were present.

Profile of Barden Kano, Idris Bayero

Idris’s elder brother the late Emir Ado Bayero (1963-2014) first turbanned him as the Dan Darman Kano and district head of Rimin Gado in 1990.

In 1992, he was promoted as the Dan Buram, later Barde, and redeployed to Bichi as district head.

Education background

The nonagenarian was born in 1934 and attended Kofar Kudu Elementary School, Kano.

After this, he proceeded to Middle School and the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna state.

Barden Kano retired from his position as district head in 2019 after former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje elevated Bichi to a first-class emirate.

Emir Sanusi reinstated Alhaji Idris as district head of Bichi in June following the dissolution of the emirate by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He is survived by a wife, eleven children, and many grandchildren.

