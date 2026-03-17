Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang marked his 61st birthday by gifting 17 Exeed VX SUVs to first-class chiefs , allegedly worth over N870 million

Residents noted the contrast as children in some communities continue learning in mud huts without proper classrooms or furniture

Report shows Plateau’s education allocation is about N91.3 billion (10% of the 2026 budget), which falls short of UNESCO recommendations

Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang marked his 61st birthday by giving brand-new Exeed VX SUVs to first-class traditional rulers, even as some communities continue to struggle with inadequate school facilities.

Governor gifts 17 SUVs to chiefs as children struggle in mud classrooms in Plateau state. Photo: Big_Sinudo

Source: Twitter

The vehicle handover took place at the Old Government House in Rayfield, Jos, on Wednesday. According to a statement from the governor’s press office, as disclosed by Premium Times, the SUVs were meant to improve the mobility of chiefs and highlight their role in local governance.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our traditional rulers have become part of the critical leadership structure of modern society,” Governor Mutfwang said.

He described the presentation as the first step in improving the welfare of chiefs, with plans to revive a mechanical workshop for vehicle maintenance.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ephraim Usman, said the gesture reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions. Jacob Gyang, chair of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, thanked the governor but urged attention to the welfare of all chiefs and quicker resolution of vacancies.

According to reports, each Exeed VX SUV costs roughly N51 million, meaning the 17 vehicles handed out could total over N870 million.

Why spend on vehicles instead of schools? Resident speaks

A resident who spoke to the platform questioned the spending choice.

“If you look at the cost of just one of those vehicles, that money can build a proper school for this community,” said a resident in Tanbol Sabongida Ward, who asked not to be named.

“Our children are learning inside mud huts. Now the rainy season is setting in, and those structures cannot withstand the rain. The children will struggle to learn in those conditions.”

17 SUVs for traditional leaders amid pupils’ struggle in rain-prone mud classrooms. Photo: Big_Sinudo

Source: Twitter

In Tanbol Sabongida, residents have been building temporary mud classrooms to cope with a lack of proper facilities. The platform described a photo it received, which showed men shaping and stacking mud to create round classrooms, while women fetch water for the mixture, and children watch nearby.

“The school is already in bad shape. There are no proper desks for the pupils, and the classroom cannot contain all the children,” the resident said.

Plateau State’s 2026 budget reportedly totals N917.91 billion. Education is allocated N91.3 billion, making it the third-largest item after Water, Sanitation, and Energy (N107.08 billion) and Works and Transport (N92.71 billion). Health receives N88.36 billion, while Agriculture and Rural Development gets N48.01 billion.

Meanwhile, UNESCO recommends 15–20 per cent of public spending go to education, but Plateau’s 10 per cent allocation falls short.

Delta governor gifts SUVs to traditional rulers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori presented 65 new SUVs, including Toyota Prado Jeeps and Land Cruisers, to traditional rulers to support governance, peace-building, and grassroots development.

The governor said the vehicles are tools of service for royal fathers, who mobilise communities, resolve disputes, and assist security agencies

Source: Legit.ng