A female National Youth Service Corps member shared how she budgeted her N77,000 allowance for the month

She shard the amounts she budgeted for electricity, transportation, chores, data, feeding, cooking gas, nd other expenses

Many who came across the lady's post were surprised by her budget and shared their opinions and similar experiences

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps shared how she bugeted her N77,000 allowance monthly.

She gave a breakdown of what she planned to use the money for in a video that she shared on TikTok.

NYSC Member Shares Budget for Her N77,000 Monthly Allowance, Posts Expenses Breakdown

Source: TikTok

NYSC member gives breakdown of N77k allowance

Identified on TikTok as @joymarkus, the lady gave her budget for her N77,000 allowance.

The lady said from the N77,000, she spent N20,000 to fuel her car every month, stating that it was not a full tank but she tried to manage.

For her feeding, she stated that because she had foodstuff at home, she could manage to spend N20,000 for food in a month since she cooked her meals herself.

Other expenses include N1,000 for electricity, N5,000 for chores, N5,000 for laundry, N10,000 for gas, and N2,500 for cooking gas.

The video was captioned:

"NYSC is mathematically a net negative to me financially. I can't pay rent by myself from this allowance."

NYSC Member Shares Budget for Her N77,000 Monthly Allowance, Posts Expenses Breakdown

Source: Twitter

She stated that her mum paid her rent for her and she didn't so much of skincare. In the comments, she added how she sorted out her medical bills.

She said:

"Technically, NHIS is supposed to cover medical expenses for corpers but I haven't been sick so it's not an expense that has come up. It's very little money and I don't save even 100 naira from it."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail NYSC member's allowance breakdown

Fasakin Blessing said:

the aspect you said you spend #20000 on transportation every month but you own a car just made me realize you actually don't use that #77000

YisefJohn said:

The moment I heard "in my car" I had to pause the video and came here straight

HRM~kash said:

Abeg oo make federal government no see this post ooo. Before govego think say 77k is too much for us

Habisola014 said:

20k for feeding, how? that's super park and soap price naa and what about swallow food with peppers, fish 🐟,meat and so on

user967548798837 said:

Why am I angry hahaha girl! Let’s get you back to the USA! Where are you serving?

In a related story, a corps member who didn't spend his NYSC allowance for 12 months gave it to his parents.

Corps member starts business with allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corps member who saved her N77,000 NYSC allowance for 12 months has started her foodstuff business and rented a shop.

She showed off her new shop, and people were marvelled by how she arranged the provisions and food items in her shop.

Many who came across the video shared their surprise after seeing how full the shop was and calculating the total allowance.

Source: Legit.ng