The Ogun State Police Command denies reports of entertainer Broda Shaggi being shot in the southwest state

The Command disclosed that it has initiated investigations to verify the unconfirmed shooting incident involving the popular comedian

The state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, urges the public to rely on official communications during the investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - The Ogun State Police Command said it cannot confirm that entertainer, Samuel Animashaun Perry, known professionally as Broda Shaggi, was allegedly shot within the state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said no such incident has been reported at any Police formation across the State.

Police clarify the alleged shooting of Broda Shaggi. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/@mslaggert

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Broda Shaggi was reportedly hospitalised after sustaining an injury on a movie location in Ogun state.

According to reports, the actor and skit maker was rushed to one medical facility but had to be moved to another.

Babaseyi said investigations have been initiated to ascertain the facts and verify the claim.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the state police X handle @OgunPoliceNG on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The police spokesperson added that the Command is actively carrying out necessary investigations to determine the true circumstances of the report.

“In line with the Command’s commitment to professionalism and transparency, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the facts and verify the claim. The Command is actively carrying out necessary investigations to determine the true circumstances of the report.”

Babaseyi advised the public to rely solely on official Police communication while the investigation runs its course.

He assured Nigerians that the Command remains committed to the safety of all residents and the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Nigerians react to alleged shooting of Broda Shaggi

@nnaemek06903501

If the command is committed as claimed, now extortion and harassment by Ogun police officers would have been stopped. Peace.

@Opaconnecty

Everything in Nigeria now is cruise and content. May God deliver us.

@Popmercy007

I'm curious why no arrest the person who made the post?

@Adeshina_Pella

They must dig out the owner of the account that broadcast the news

@TOmoyelu

Police done run oooo operations, deny everything

@HaadiJimoh

Fake news is a huge problem

@dammygtnet

Then why the lie? Let’s see how it ends.

Source: Legit.ng