Tension rises in Kano over conflicting claims to preside at the historic Sallah Durbar

Governor’s adviser supports Sanusi as legitimate Emir; commissioner counters citing ongoing legal matters

Potential for parallel Durbar events increases amid unresolved emirship dispute in Kano

Fresh tension has surfaced in Kano ahead of the forthcoming Sallah Durbar, with state officials issuing differing statements over who will preside over the historic festival amid the unresolved emirship dispute.

The disagreement emerged publicly on Monday, March 16, when the Special Adviser to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Emirates and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Naniya, declared that Muhammadu Sanusi II would lead the Durbar. He described Sanusi as the “legitimate Emir of Kano.”

Kano state officials issue conflicting directives about Sallah Durbar. Photo: FB/AbbaKabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

The comment immediately drew attention, given the ongoing legal contest surrounding the throne, Daily Trust reported.

Conflicting signals from Kano government

Hours later, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, issued a counterposition. He stated that the matter remained before the courts and warned against “unauthorised directives capable of misleading the public.”

His remarks underscored the absence of a unified official stance and heightened uncertainty around preparations for the centuries old celebration.

At the same time, Aminu Ado Bayero, regarded by his supporters as the 15th Emir of Kano, formally notified the police of his intention to host the Durbar from the Nassarawa mini palace. Loyalists of Bayero said preparations were underway, raising the prospect of parallel events in the city during the Eid festivities.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero announces plans for 2026 Sallah Durbar festivities . Photo credit: @Engr_Alkasimfge

Source: Twitter

Roots of the emirship dispute

The contest over the Kano throne dates back to 2019, when the emirate was divided into five under former governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The move reduced Sanusi’s authority and reshaped traditional leadership in the state. Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 and replaced by Bayero.

In 2024, the administration of Governor Yusuf repealed the law that created the additional emirates and reinstated Sanusi. Bayero later returned to Kano and continued to assert his claim from the Nassarawa mini palace. Since then, both camps have carried out parallel religious and public engagements.

The Sallah Durbar, a major cultural event in Kano, has increasingly mirrored the rivalry. During the 2024 Eid celebrations, both emirs held separate prayers and processions. In 2025, security agencies stepped in to prevent clashes, although parallel activities still occurred.

Read more stories on durbar in Kano:

Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot

Legit.ng also reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.

Source: Legit.ng