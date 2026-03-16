Governor Hope Uzodimma said Nigeria avoided severe fuel scarcity despite global supply disruptions linked to Middle East tensions

He stated that subsidy removal helped stabilise the naira and enabled the Dangote Refinery to buy crude in local currency

The governor pledged support for the City Boy Movement during its South-East visit and welcomed plans to empower thousands of youths

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has argued that Nigeria was spared the worst effects of a global fuel shock despite petrol prices rising to about N1,300 per litre, citing the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri while receiving members of the City Boy Movement at the Government House.

Uzodimma said Tinubu’s reforms protected Nigeria from a global fuel crisis. Photo: FB/HopeUzodimma

Source: Twitter

He linked the pressure on global energy markets to renewed conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow route that handles a significant share of the world’s oil trade, Daily Trust reported.

The governor said the blockage of vessels following hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the United States pushed fuel prices upward worldwide.

Tinubu policies cushion global fuel shock

According to Uzodimma, Nigeria avoided scarcity and sharper domestic price spikes because of reforms introduced since 2023.

He said the country was already in deep economic trouble when the current administration took office and would have been hit harder without policy changes.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said Nigeria avoided the worst impact of fuel spike due to Tinubu. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

“Nigeria was almost at a decaying level when the President assumed office in 2023,” he said.

“In spite the speculative tension in the Middle East, occasioned by the crisis in Iran, the prices of fuel would have gone up but in the African continent, Nigerian naira remains stable.”

He added that the naira was holding around N1,240 to the dollar while other African currencies were weakening.

“The exchange rate of U.S. Dollar and South Africa has gone up but in Nigeria, our exchange rate remains stable at N1,240 because we no longer fund subsidy,” Uzodimma said.

Subsidy removal stabilises naira, energy upply

The governor credited the removal of fuel subsidy for easing pressure on foreign exchange and enabling the Dangote Refinery to buy crude oil in naira.

He said international observers were beginning to acknowledge Nigeria’s recovery and called for unity to sustain progress.

Welcoming the delegation led by its patron Seyi Tinubu and Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, Uzodimma described the visit as a homecoming and praised the group’s charity work and youth outreach.

He said infrastructure and political stability had improved in the South-East and urged members to promote the administration’s record at community level. The governor pledged full backing for the movement.

Olawande thanked Uzodimma for his support and appealed for continued cooperation on youth programmes. The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the group planned to empower 7,000 young people across the South-East during the visit.

Southeast youths urged to back Obi Cubana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nze Uzochukwu Elui, a celebrity chef and entrepreneur, has called on youths across the South-East to rally behind Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, following his appointment as regional director of the City Boy Movement.

Elui said the choice of Iyiegbu reflected deliberate planning and a clear understanding of the region’s social and economic landscape.

Source: Legit.ng