Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, condemned the Maiduguri explosions and described the attack as barbaric and inhumane

Former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed concern over a resurgence of terrorism and called for decisive action against insurgents

Borno state Police PRO, Kenneth Daso, confirmed multiple blasts across key locations and said casualty figures remained unclear due to ongoing rescue operations

Maiduguri, Borno state - Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno state, and former Kano state Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have condemned the series of explosions that rocked Maiduguri on Monday evening, March 16, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

The Borno state police command confirmed that the blasts, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram/ISWAP sulcide bombers, occurred at multiple locations across the city.

Babagana Zulum and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso denounce the latest explosions in the city. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM/@ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

Multiple explosions hit key locations

Police sources said the explosions took place around major areas including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the popular Monday Market Maiduguri.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso, the attacks happened almost simultaneously, triggering panic across the metropolis.

“It was very difficult to give the actual number of casualties as the rescue mission is ongoing,” Daso said, noting that many people were killed and injured.

Security operatives, including the police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, were deployed to the affected areas, while emergency response efforts continued.

Zulum condemns attack, urges vigilance

In a statement issued through his media aide, Zulum described the incident as barbaric and deeply troubling, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric, and inhumane,” he said.

The governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, linked the renewed attacks to ongoing military operations targeting insurgent hideouts.

He also assured residents that security agencies were taking steps to prevent further breaches and urged heightened vigilance, especially in public and religious spaces.

Kwankwaso raises concern over resurgence

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso expressed grief over the loss of lives and warned of a possible resurgence of terrorism in the region, Guardian reported.

Babagana Zulum and former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso react to and condemn the recent city explosions. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific multiple sulcide bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed the lives of 23 innocent people and injured over 100 others,” he said.

He added:

“These latest attacks, following other recent incidents in Borno signal a disturbing resurgence of senseless terrorism that threatens the peace our communities have struggled so hard to rebuild after years of relative calm. This cannot be tolerated.”

He called on authorities to intensify efforts against insurgents and provide adequate support to security forces.

“Now is not the time for defensiveness or complacency. Our gallant armed forces must be fully empowered to take decisive, proactive action against these enemies of Nigeria,” Kwankwaso added.

Security tightened as rescue continues

Residents have been advised to avoid affected areas and remain indoors while rescue operations continue.

Authorities said further details, including confirmed casualty figures, would be released after ongoing assessments are completed.

Emergency contact lines have also been made available for residents, as security agencies continue efforts to stabilise the situation across the city.

Soldiers, bandits exchange gunfire

Legit.ng previously reported that no fewer than three soldiers and seven vigilante operatives were reportedly killed in the Wanka community in the Keram district of the Kanam local government area of Plateau state.

According to residents in the community, the incident happened at about 5:30 pm on Friday, March 13. The bandits were said to have invaded the village and started shooting sporadically.

Source: Legit.ng