T he Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, orders the demolition of an illegal estate in the Guzape area

Wike explained that the illegal estate was built on land allocated for a Park and Recreation without proper approval

The former Rivers state governor warns developers against violating land-use laws in the nation's capital, Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of an estate in the Guzape area of the nation’s capital.

Wike explained that the estate was illegally built on a green area without approval from the government.

Wike orders the demolition of an illegal estate in Guzapa in Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The minister added that the land was initially allocated for Park and Recreation but was converted into residential without approval.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike gave the order during a routine inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Wike said the allocation would be revoked after the demolition of the estate.

The Minister warned that the FCT administration would not tolerate deliberate violations of land-use approvals.

According to Wike, many developers deliberately flout planning laws.

He said they disobey the Abuja Master Plan because they believe government officials would eventually leave office, allowing them to regularise illegal developments.

“People think that government will come and go, and they will continue what they are doing. We will not allow that here. It does not matter who is involved; we will do the right thing.

“This place was given for Park and Recreation, not for the development of an estate. But from what you have seen, they are developing it into an estate, which is a clear violation. We will not allow that.”

Wike noted that some developers have taken advantage of bureaucratic loopholes.

The minister further stated that developers sometimes conspired with insiders within government agencies to obtain approvals for illegal projects.

The former Rivers state governor assured that the FCT Administration would strictly enforce planning regulations in line with the Abuja Master Plan.

Wike explains why an estate should be demolished in the Guzape area of Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike-led FCTA pulls down popular Abuja estate

Recall that a part of Citiscape Villa in the upscale Guzape District area of Abuja was demolished over building violations.

Officers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pulled down part of the estate on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Felix Obuah, shared details about what occurred.

Read more stories on demolition in Abuja:

Wike’s FCTA demolishes over 1,000 shanties in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) dismantled over 1,000 illegal shanties in Abuja.

The illegal shanties are obstructing the road corridor in Karsana, bordering the Bunkoro District in Gwarimpa.

The Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, disclosed that the demolition operation will continue.

Source: Legit.ng