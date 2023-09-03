A viral TikTok video claims that the new FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, ordered the demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja

However, digital investigations revealed that the video was from 2020 when the FCTA ordered the demolition of illegal shops in the park

The investigations further discovered that there was no ongoing demolition at the rumored section of the park

FCT, Abuja - A video is currently going viral on TikTok with the claim that the new FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, someone speaking in the Hausa language in the viral video lamented that "shops have been demolished" and "business burned" following the government's alleged order.

Investigations show that the Jabi Motor Park in Abuja is currently not under demolition. Photo credits: @GovWike, @Abuja_Facts

“Does the government want us to be criminals in society? We have found businesses to sustain ourselves but the government has come to put it to shame. We will not become criminals we will continue to work but the government needs to look into the situation," the person further stated in Hausa.

Did Wike truly order the demolition of Jabi Motor Park?

Daily Trust stated that its digital investigations revealed that the video was first posted in 2020 when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) ordered the demolition of illegal shops in the Jabi Motor Park.

The newspaper further noted that in 2022 the Jabi Art Village and illegal structures along Jabi Dakibiyu were demolished.

Also, the newspaper added that its on-site verification showed that there was no ongoing demolition at the section of the park rumoured to be undergoing demolition.

It concluded that the video in circulation suggesting that the Wike had started the demolition of Jabi Motor Park is false and misleading.

FCT minister Wike and the demolition fear

In his first press briefing as the FCT minister, Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, said any illegal structure in Abuja will be demolished.

This has sparked rumours and speculations about alleged illegal structures that may go down under the new minister.

Wike and the FCTA, however, recently issued a clarification to address the speculations.

Abuja demolition: Landowner threatens to jail Wike

In another report, an Abuja developer, Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba, has vowed to commit the FCT minister, Wike, to prison.

Kamba also threatened to sue the Director of the Development Control, for allegedly exceeding the scope of his powers.

It would be recalled that on Monday, August 28, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District.

