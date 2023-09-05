The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) demolition exercise has reached the Kabusa area of the satellite town of Abuja

Reports have confirmed the demolition of shanties at the Kabusa roundabout around Dutse District of the FCT in line with the directives of the Minister, Nyesome Wike

The FCTA Department of Development Control director, Mukhtar Galadima, said the demolition was necessary to commence the construction of an overhead bridge

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, has again upheld his promise to demolish shanties and illegal structures in Abuja.

On Monday, September 4, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the directives of Wike, demolished shanties at Kabusa Junction in Dutse District, Abuja.

The FCTA Department of Development Control Director, Mukhtar Galadima, revealed that an overhead bridge would be constructed at Kabusa junction. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the demolition exercise was led by the FCTA Department of Development Control director, Mukhtar Galadima.

While speaking to journalists during the operation, Galadima revealed that the demolition exercise was necessary to sanitise the area.

He revealed that the shanties have begun to increase and have negatively affected the serenity of the environment.

Galadima explained that the demolition exercise was also fulfilling the FCT minister's promise and directives to eliminate illegal structures and shanties that are distorting the master plan of the nation's capital.

Wike to construct overhead bridge at Kabusa junction

Galadima also revealed that the demolition exercise at Kabusa junction became necessary because there is already a set-aside plan to build an overhead bridge in the areas where the shanties have taken over.

He said:

“The removal of the shanties is in continuation of our commitment to sanitize the city and make the environment healthy.

“Kabusa is constituting an eye sore for people coming into the city because of the shanties that occupied most parts of the junction.

“The area is reserved for an inter-change and with time, there will be an overhead bridge that will connect ring road two and the outer southern expressway."

He also revealed that construction of the overhead bridge would soon commence, noting that it would start from the Galadima roundabout.

Galadima said:

“We are starting from this point to Galadima roundabout. When we chase away illegal occupants in the area, we will come up with a plan that will accommodate all the traders in an organised manner.”

He further revealed that more illegal structures and shanties will be demolished to ensure proper infrastructural development.

