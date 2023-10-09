The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been caught in the web of yet another controversy in his quest to redevelop the nation's capital

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of a multi-billion naira property next door to the Abuja residence of the Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a legal document obtained by Legit.ng, the alleged property is owned by Shrodder Nigeria Limited, located in the Cadastral Zone of the Maitama District.

Legit.ng gathered that the property was first invaded when former Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, gave an order for it to be sealed with the deployment of police officers around the premises of the building.

This development led to a legal suit that was filed by JEPH C. NJIKONTE SAN & CO on October 10, 2022, with suit number FCT/HC/CV/3449/2022: SHRODDER NIGERIA LIMITED & 1 OR vs MINISTER OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY & 1 OR, before Justice Abubakar Musa of High Court of the FCT.

Court judgement

However, after a long legal battle, it was confirmed that the court issued a judgment on April 4, 2023, in favour of the plaintiff.

The ruling reads:

“that an order of perpetual injunction is hereby made restraining the defendants from further interfering with the 1st Claimant’s lawful use, quiet possession, occupation of the plot.

“That the forceful take over and occupation by the defendants of the plot on the 5th day of October 2022 constitutes an act of trespass.

“That the defendants are hereby ordered to vacate with immediate effect, the Claimant’s property, unseal the property and to remove forthwith the mobile policemen they had unlawfully and illegally installed on the property since on the 5th day of October, 2022.”

Justice Musa also slammed the defendant with penalties in damages in favour of the plaintiff, and the FCT nor the FCDA challenged the ruling of the high court at the appellate court.

However, it was confirmed that the FCTA and the FCDA failed to comply with the court ruling as the new Minister of the FCT, Wike, invaded the property with bulldozers to bring it down.

