A Kaduna – Abuja train collided with its rear coach near Asham on March 16, which caused passenger injuries

The NRC confirmed the incident resulted from a coupling issue and deployed emergency teams to assist the injured

The train service resumed after removing the affected coach, with officials investigating the cause and assuring public safety

Passengers travelling from Kaduna to Abuja experienced disruption on Monday morning, March 16, after a train incident forced the service to halt along the rail corridor.

NRC responds after Kaduna–Abuja train incident injures travelers along route. Photo credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Earlier reports from passengers indicated that the Abuja-bound train had collided with another train on the route, preventing it from completing the journey as scheduled.

The situation was first disclosed by security analyst Zagazola Makama in a post shared on X.

However, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) later confirmed that the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near Asham and involved a rear locomotive and a passenger coach.

NRC discloses cause of train incident

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of the corporation, Kayode Opeifa, preliminary findings showed that the rear locomotive made contact with the coach directly behind it due to a coupling issue.

The NRC said some passengers sustained injuries in the incident and were quickly attended to before being taken to a nearby medical facility for proper treatment.

It added that no fatalities were recorded.

According to the statement, emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene, while officials of the Safety Investigation Bureau also arrived at the location to begin a detailed investigation into the incident.

The train later arrived at Idu station at about 10:39 a.m., about 38 minutes behind schedule, after officials removed the affected locomotive and coach from the track.

The railway corporation further assured the public that safety remains its top priority, and that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Emergency teams deployed after Kaduna–Abuja train collision leaves injuries. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

UI lecturer alleges brutal NRC assault

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Mikail Abdussalam, a University of Ibadan lecturer, was beaten and threatened with death by Nigerian Railway Corporation officials at Ibadan’s Moniya train station.

Dr. Abdussalam said the attack occurred after a minor parking dispute, with the station’s Chief Security Officer supervising the assault, while bystanders and his sister watched helplessly as he was dragged and struck multiple times.

UI lecturers intervened to stop the beating, and police have begun investigating. Two suspects are currently in custody, with authorities confirming they will face court charges upon the completion of the investigation.

Thailand crane collapse kills dozens on train

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeastern Thailand, leaving at least 12 dead. This prompted fears that the toll could rise to 22.

The train, carrying 195 passengers from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, derailed and partially caught fire. Emergency teams rescued survivors, while authorities launched a full investigation and suspended several rail services in the area.

Officials confirmed 64 people were injured, including critically wounded children and elderly passengers.

Source: Legit.ng