No fewer than three soldiers and seven vigilante operatives were killed during a bandit attack in the Wanka community

Residents reported that there were fierce clashes between security forces and bandits, with casualties on both sides

This is as Nigeria's IGP Tunji Disu reassured Kwara residents, urging cooperation to combat rising bandit attacks

No fewer than three soldiers and seven vigilante operatives were reportedly killed in the Wanka community in the Keram district of the Kanam local government area of Plateau state.

According to residents in the community, the incident happened at about 5:30 pm on Friday, March 13. The bandits were said to have invaded the village and started shooting sporadically.

Soldiers and bandits engage in a gun battle in Platea Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that many bandits also lost their lives during the attack. One of the residents, who was identified as Gambo Musa, stated that two army captains were among the casualties.

Musa narrated:

"On Friday morning, security personnel under the command of two captains stormed the community, engaged the bandits, and killed several of them while others fled. Hours after the incident, and even before the soldiers left, the bandits regrouped from the nearby bushes, attacked and engaged the soldiers and the vigilantes working with the security, leading to casualties from both sides. Many bandits have also lost their lives."

Ibrahim Ubale, another resident in the community, said that the attack was terrible. Efforts to speak to the Operation Enduring Peace spokesperson, Captain Polycap Oteh, were abortive as he did not respond to calls and SMS sent to his phone as of the time of writing this report.

IGP urges Kwara community to be strong

This is as Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups.

Addressing residents and stakeholders at the state police command, Disu said his visit was focused on open discussions around security challenges and improving collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public.

“I want you to know why I am here. I am here to discuss all the issues related to the problem of security in Kwara State,” he said.

Disu noted that the police and other security agencies were committed to restoring normalcy in communities affected by banditry. He said residents must resist intimidation and continue to cooperate with security personnel by providing timely information.

The IGP disclosed that he was already familiar with the terrain and security dynamics in Kwara, having previously supervised police operations aimed at flushing bandits out of forest areas within the state.

Soldiers reportedly engage bandits in Plateau state Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on the new IGP

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has explained the reason behind the appointment of Tunji Disu as the new Inspector General of Police.

According to the president, his confidence in the leadership and operational depth of Disu influenced his decision to make him the IGP.

Tinubu's statement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who shared different views about the development.

Source: Legit.ng