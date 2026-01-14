A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 12 people with fears the toll could rise to 22

The crash occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima province as the train travelled from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani with 195 passengers listed

Thai authorities ordered a full investigation and suspended several train services following the deadly derailment

At least 22 people were feared dead on Wednesday, January 14, after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, triggering a derailment and fire that left dozens injured and disrupted rail services across the region.

The train was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani when the incident occurred around 9:00 am local time in Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230 kilometres from the capital.

Rescuers search through derailed train carriages after a crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The State Railway of Thailand said 195 passengers were listed on the seating plan, though the actual number on board may differ, Al-Jazeera reported.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, ordered a “thorough and comprehensive investigation” into the cause of the crash. Emergency responders were deployed to the scene as thick smoke rose from damaged carriages.

Death toll and rescue operation

Police confirmed that 12 bodies had been recovered, while another seven people travelling in a carriage that caught fire were feared dead. Authorities said the death toll could rise to 22 as search operations continued through mangled train cars.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that 64 people were injured, including eight with severe injuries. Among the critically wounded were a one year old child and an 85 year old elderly passenger. Hospital officials said many victims suffered head injuries, chest trauma and fractured limbs.

A member of train staff, Thirasak Wongsoongnern, told local media that the train had three carriages and was travelling at about 120 kilometres per hour before impact. “The construction crane collapsed onto a running train leaving from Bangkok,” a police superintendent, Thatchapon Chinnawong, said.

Cause under investigation

Initial reports indicated the crane was operating on a rail construction project when it fell onto the moving train. Local media said the crane was lifting a concrete segment at the time of the collapse, which struck the train and caused several coaches to derail and briefly catch fire.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said someone must be punished and held accountable. “Accidents like this can only happen due to negligence, skipped steps, deviations from the design, or the use of incorrect materials,” he said, while noting that similar incidents had occurred on the same project in the past.

The project forms part of a high-speed rail line linking Bangkok to China through Laos. The section involved was reportedly being constructed by a Thai company, according to Chinese officials who said they were verifying details of the incident.

Transport disruption and compensation

The State Railway of Thailand announced cancellations and route changes affecting more than a dozen train services. Passengers with tickets on affected routes were offered full refunds.

Authorities confirmed that all injured and uninjured passengers had been removed from the site by midday. Compensation arrangements are being reviewed, particularly for families of any train workers who died.

The crash has renewed scrutiny of construction safety standards in Thailand, where deadly accidents have repeatedly exposed gaps in enforcement and oversight.

