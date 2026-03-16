A University of Ibadan lecturer was assaulted at Moniya train station, which prompted NRC investigations and staff suspensions

The station manager and other staff involved have been suspended, and the controversial N200 drop-off fee has been halted

The lecturer continues to recover from trauma, while NRC officials have issued repeated apologies and engaged with him directly

There is a mild reorganisation at the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station, Moniya, Ibadan, following persistent attacks on passengers by some staff of the station.

The peak of the attacks on the passengers occurred on Wednesday, March 4, following an assault on a lecturer from the University of Ibadan, Dr Mikail Abdulsalam.

Assault on University of Ibadan lecturer leads to fee halt and disciplinary action at NRC station. Photo: iam_onismate

Source: Twitter

Following the traumatic incident, Tomisin Asiye, a locomotive driver with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), alongside a private security personnel employed by the train station, have been detained at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan.

The detention of the prime suspects in the assault and manhandling of the UI academic, followed their inability to meet the bail conditions stipulated by the Magistrate Court, Moniya, Ibadan. Information has it that the duo have been released on bail for them to appear in court on March, 30.

Station manager suspended

Meanwhile, the manager at the train station, Moniya, Ibadan, Segun Okelola, has also been suspended over his involvement in the assault of Dr Abdulsalam.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, the NRC Regional Manager, Naomi Itajobi, confirmed the suspension of Okelola, describing his involvement in the assault as "unprofessional and contrary to the NRC culture."

According to Itajobi, the assault "had been happening, but nobody could boldly come out to report it."

"I am so grateful to Dr Abdulsalam for exposing them to the corporation."

"I have told them to stop collecting a fee from those who come to drop passengers; the only fee we are collecting now is for somebody who will park their vehicles and go with the train, and intend to leave their vehicles for a minimum of 4 to 5 hours to secure their vehicles."

"We have made some changes. The station manager has been suspended. The other person (staff) has also been suspended."

"Again, we are so sorry for the attitude of our people. It is an unfortunate situation. How can you be harassing our people like that? How can somebody be dropping off a passenger and you are collecting money from them?"

Findings by Legit.ng correspondent revealed that the park fee, with which Asiye and others, with the help of the station manager, assaulted their victims in the past, has been stopped.

Those who drove to the train station at Moniya, Ibadan, reported a different experience, stating that the park fee had been halted.

UI lecturer speaks out after NRC staff assault; management apologises and suspends manager. Photo: _chiefagbabiaka

Source: Twitter

How assaulted lecturer is coping with trauma

Speaking with our correspondent, the assaulted lecturer, who said he was still recuperating from the trauma and injury sustained, also disclosed that the NRC has repeatedly apologised to him.

"I like the fact that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) did not condone that act of thuggery exhibited by those individuals."

"The Management has apologised to me through messages, phone calls, and by sending a delegation to meet with me personally."

"What happened is a sad one, and I am more sad that many innocent people have been so cheated by those individuals, all in the name of working for a government agency."

"I am, however, happy with what the corporation has done in this situation."

"I learnt the Station Manager has been suspended because he supervised the two other individuals in beating me, just like he has done in the past."

Dr Abdulsalam, who did not rule out legal options in addressing his human rights violation, however, contended that what he lost from that day to date cannot be valued in terms of money.

"How do I value the psychological trauma I was subjected to? How do I monetise my family that felt abandoned and my children who could stragely not go to school that day?"

Igbinedion School expels students over bullying

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igbinedion Education Centre expelled students captured in a viral video physically bullying a fellow pupil.

The school confirmed it had investigated the matter, promptly expelled the students involved, and informed relevant authorities.

Source: Legit.ng