Doma United F.C. Technical Crew Member was assaulted and rendered unconscious after the 1–1 draw at Rashidi Yekini Stadium

Eyewitnesses reported that supporters entered the pitch and attacked the visiting team’s staff following the final whistle

Medical Personnel responded swiftly on the field and treated the injured official before he was taken for further care

Ilorin, Kwara state - A member of the technical crew of Doma United F.C. was reportedly assaulted and left unconscious after their Nigerian league match ended in a 1–1 draw against ABS FC at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium.

The incident occurred shortly after the final whistle, when tensions flared among sections of the home supporters, leading to disorder around the pitch.

A Doma United F.C. technical staff member faces assault after the 1–1 draw with ABS FC. Photo credit: Taye Adigun

Source: Facebook

Crowd unrest follows final whistle

Legit.ng reports that eyewitnesses said the situation escalated immediately the referee concluded the match, with some fans allegedly entering the field and targeting members of the visiting team’s staff.

One spectator described how the violence unfolded rapidly.

“One of the coaches from Doma United was attacked immediately after the match ended,” an eyewitness told Legit.ng. “The goalkeeper trainer was hit repeatedly. People were shouting and running on the pitch. Before anyone could stop them, he had already collapsed.”

Another witness said the unrest began as soon as the draw was confirmed, adding that the goalkeeper trainer was surrounded and struck multiple times, sustaining head injuries before falling.

Medical staff intervene on the pitch

According to those present, medical personnel quickly responded and provided treatment on the field.

“The medical team came quickly,” the witness said. “They treated him right there on the field and stitched his head. I counted several stitches because the injury was serious.”

The club later issued a statement confirming the attack and expressing concern over the incident.

“BREAKING NEWS FROM RASHIDI YEKINI STADIUM ILORIN: Heaven was let loose after the centre referee blew the last whistle ending the game which finished 1–1,” the club wrote.

“The Doma Utd goalkeeper trainer Lemmy was beaten to coma with his head broken. The medical team gave six stitches on the field,” the statement added.

Security response and investigation awaited

Some supporters described the atmosphere as chaotic, saying players and officials struggled to exit the pitch safely while security personnel attempted to restore order.

The match between the two sides had concluded in a draw, a result that reportedly displeased portions of the home crowd.

A member of Doma United F.C.’s technical team is reportedly assaulted after the 1–1 stalemate with ABS FC. Photo credit: Taye Adigun

Source: Facebook

As of the time of filing this report, the authorities of the Nigeria National League and stadium management had not issued an official response to the incident. It also remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

The injured official is said to be receiving medical care, while calls have intensified for a thorough investigation and improved security arrangements at league venues.

Why Osayi-Samuel chose Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Bright Osayi-Samuel explained why he chose to represent Nigeria despite having the option of playing for England.

Osayi-Samuel, like Iwobi, was born in Nigeria and moved to England at a young age. He did not represent England at the youth level before playing for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng