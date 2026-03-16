Suspected Boko Haram fighters launched a late-night attack on a military outpost in Ajilari, a community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Midnight gunfire erupts as Boko Haram attacks a military outpost near Maiduguri in Borno.

Source: Getty Images

Security sources said the assailants moved into the area around 12:30 am on Monday, March 16. This, however, caused gunfire and explosions that alarmed residents nearby.

The attack, as disclosed by Daily Trust, reportedly happened at the same time as another confrontation in Baga, where militants were said to have engaged soldiers stationed at the military base.

Troops, supported by police officers, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and the Air Force, quickly responded to the Ajilari assault.

Their intervention also forced the attackers to retreat after a brief exchange.

State police, residents react to attack

The spokesperson for the Borno state Police Command, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident but said details were still being compiled.

Residents described a tense night as the sound of gunfire spread across nearby communities.

One resident of Gomari, Bashir Yusuf, said people became frightened as shooting and explosions filled the air, while helicopters flew overhead.

“We were very scared, the whole air was taken over by gunshots and explosions. But Alhamdullillah, the situation is calm, and prayers have begun.”

The attack adds to a recent rise in assaults on military positions in the state.

Last week, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, called an emergency meeting with Nigeria’s service chiefs to review the growing security threat. After the meeting, he briefed President Bola Tinubu alongside other senior security officials.

Source: Legit.ng