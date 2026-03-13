Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commented on the ruling of the Federal High Court barring him from contesting in the 2028 governorship election in the state

The governor, in an interview, explained that the ruling was merely a distraction and that his administration will remain focused on governance

Earlier on Thursday, March 12, the court held that the governor cannot seek re-election because the law did not permit him to serve more than eight years

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has reacted to the judgment of the Federal High Court in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday, March 12, barring him from contesting for a second term in office.

The governor described the decision of the court as an unnecessary distraction, stating that he had never expressed interest in seeking re-election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa made the comment while reacting to the court ruling in a television interview on Thursday after the ruling. He added that many narratives about the development on social media were a misrepresentation of the situation and that, currently, there is no timetable for another governorship election in the state. His statement reads in part:

“I would like to start with just clarifying a bit of sanity as regards to this matter.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa insisted that there was no point in time that he discussed with anyone the plan to seek re-election in the 2028 governorship election in the state. He added that he did not initiate the case for clarification on his eligibility to contest the poll in another election.

He added that the case was filed by someone else, who was seeking clarification of the judicial interpretation of the matter and vowed that the court judgment would not distract him from governance.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa first assumed office on December 27, 2023, after the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He was again sworn in on February 24, 2025, after he was declared the winner of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in the state.

The court held that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not allow a president or governor to stay in office for over eight years, citing the decision of the Supreme Court in Marwa v. Nyako to support its claim.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Akin Egbuwalo, through his lawyer, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), sought the interpretation of Section 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as it relates to the tenure of the governor.

Reacting to the court ruling in an interview on Channels TV, the governor explained that he did not see it coming, citing that he was only in office to govern and was not even thinking of re-election for now. He added that he will only contest if the people want him to continue and the constitution permits it.

