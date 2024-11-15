Live Updates: Ondo State Governorship Election 2024
Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Ondo state 2024 governorship election. According to data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 18 political parties and candidates, including APC's Lucky Aiyedatiwa and PDP's Agboola Ajayi, are participating in the poll.
Ondo State Governorship Election 2024: Top 3 contenders
Lucky Aiyedatiwa - APC
Agboola Ajayi - PDP
Ayodele Festus Olorunfemi - LP
Ondo State Governorship Election 2024: List of candidates
According to INEC's data, 18 political parties and candidates are participating in the election.
Ondo State Governorship Election 2024: Key data to note
Registered voters - 2,053, 061
Number of LGAs - 18
Total number of wards - 203
Number of polling units - 3,933
Number of PVCs collected - 1,757,205
Number of uncollected PVCs - 295,856
