Activist VeryDarkMan has, in a recent video, unveiled a sneak peek of his soon-to-be-completed NGO office

The activist stated that the office will handle formal complaints and coordinate community outreach efforts

Don Jazzy and other celebrities in 2024 donated to support VeryDarkMan's humanitarian mission

Popular Nigerian activist and social critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, has taken a bold step in his philanthropic journey by unveiling the new office space for his NGO, Martins Vincent Otse Initiative.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, July 21, 2025, VDM gave fans a tour of the facility, which he says will serve as the central hub for all his charity projects and formal complaint handling.

This is coming just hours after the activist had disclosed his recent humanitarian work in communities in Ghana.

VeryDarkMan unveils a sneak peek of his soon-to-be-completed NGO office. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

'We are almost ready'- VDM

With fresh white paint on the walls and visible construction materials still lying around, VDM walked through the space proudly, explaining how different areas of the office would serve the needs of the public.

He pointed to one section as his personal office and another as a conference area where outreach projects would be planned.

He stated in the video:

“Now, if you want to complain about anything formally, the office is almost ready This is where we’ll be planning for outreaches like building boreholes or reaching out to communities.”

Legit.ng recalled that VDM, in 2024, had called for donations for the start of his initiative. Amongst the big donors were misic executive, Don Jazzy.

See the video here:

Netizens congratulate VDM

The video has been well-received by fans who praised the activist’s move from ranting online to making a real-world impact.

@kelly_isaiah:

"Make una dey play; this guy go build an empire and Government go fear just one person. This one no be Fela wey our fathers no gree protect. VDM we die for you"

@coachwilfredasuquo

"Congratulations to our President. The 4th Arm of Government is all Set. Long live VDM, the God of your ancestors are behind you. Lovers of VDM will saaaaay a big Ameeeeeen."

@bigsmart__

"Them no born you well VDM!!!! Abiii you want mk I expose you ? How you go talk say no be you see Jesus first with this level of kindness ? Naaah you’re not human much love."

@_dancefrenzy22:

"Having VDM is the best to thing to happen to a Nigerian at this moment button"

jectimi_comed

"Nice one . God go give us the grace maintain this office , even apc go come dey report their self here."

@laffnation_ent

"This office go busy pass market"

VDM states that the office will handle formal complaints and coordinate community outreach efforts.

