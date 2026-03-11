VeryDarkMan has weighed in on Jessica Elena's death after she reportedly underwent a second BBL surgery

The social media critic focused on a comment made by the deceased's friend, comparing BBL surgery with childbirth

VeryDarkMan, in a fiery video, blasted the late Jessica Elena's friend over her comparison, sparking conversations on social media

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has criticised a young lady identified as Destiny, a friend of the late Jessica Elena, for comparing Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery to childbirth.

In a viral video, Destiny, defending her late friend's BBL surgery, expressed her displeasure at social media users shaming the deceased.

VDM fires at Jessicaa Elena’s friend for comparing childbirth with BBL surgery. Credit: verydarkblackman/jessicaelena

"People die from giving birth, people die from other sicknesses, so why is it that when someone dies from a cosmetic surgery that we shame them, we bully them, why?" she asked in a viral clip.

Responding in a fiery video, VeryDarkMan argued that elective cosmetic enhancements differ fundamentally from childbirth.

According to the critic, cosmetic surgery was an act of choice, not compulsion.

"How do you even compare person when kpai during plastic surgery to person when kpai during child birth? Watin Dey worry this one? IF you feel like watin God do no good as he create you the way he create you and you wake up one morning to go show God the mistake he made and from there you come kpai," VeryDarkMan said.

Jessica Elena’s friend ignites reactions for comparing childbirth with BBL surgery. Credit: jessicaelena

Jessica Elena reportedly passed away from complications following a second BBL surgery. Legit.ng reported that the deceased's friend had called for a protest to demand justice and accountability from the clinic she had her surgery.

VeryDarkMan's video, reacting to Jessica Elena's friend's comment is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's response

Reacting, many social media users supported VeryDarkMan's stance. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

chi_simdiri commented:

"She knows her target audience na. She’s looking for accolades."

ArinzeNwaOtu said:

"The girl is truly a mumu for comparing the glorious and noble act of birthing another human, with the classless useless BBL."

Prince_dc21_ said:

"The foolish woman never for one day shout justice for women wey dey die for hospital out of Childbirth Ma greedy and selfish business she want shout justice for She go join am soon."

daddyfemzy said:

"This is an insult to all amazing women have died during childbirth."

AkinniyiAyomid4 said:

"Some women are just lazy, stupid and greedy, just want to be eating men’s money to survive, instead of working and create values for yourself, men will come naturally,m but no, na bbl be thier solution Some women will use 15M to do BBL rather than starting a business."

Tunde Perry reacts to Elena Jessica's death

Legit.ng previously reported that online personality Tunde Perry reacted to Elena Jessica's death in a viral video.

Tunde Perry recounted overhearing female friends advising a lady to spend ₦10 million on a BBL instead of starting a business.

According to the online personality, the lady's friend assured her she would recoup the money she spent in no time through enhanced attractiveness rather than investing it in a business that could take a long time.

