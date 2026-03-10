BBNaija star Kiddwaya has advised women to stop undergoing BBL procedures after Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica died from surgery complications in Lagos

The reality star claimed that most men prefer women's natural bodies and urged them to work out instead of getting cosmetic surgery

Social media users blasted Kiddwaya for his comments, with many accusing him and other men of being enablers of the BBL trend

Media personality and Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Terseer Kidd Waya, also known as Kiddwaya, shared his opinion on the body-enhancing cosmetic procedure popularly known as BBL, following the viral botched BBL incident.

This came after Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica died following complications from a second BBL surgery performed at a plastic surgery clinic in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to her sister, Elena underwent liposuction and fat transfer procedures, but later developed severe pain and sepsis (blood infection), requiring multiple hospital transfers and costly treatments.

The family alleged that despite selling properties to fund her care, delays in getting proper treatment and the high cost of ICU care contributed to her untimely death.

The incident has drawn widespread outrage and renewed calls for caution around cosmetic surgery on social media.

Reacting to the botched BBL saga through his X page on Tuesday, March 10, Kiddwaya urged women to avoid BBL surgeries and instead embrace natural looks or use fitness as a safer alternative.

He emphasised that men appreciate women’s bodies the way they are and warned that the trend has gone too far.

The reality TV star wrote:

“Dear Ladies, Please stop doing BBL. We love the way you are. Your body is perfect the way God designed it. And if you feel you need to look slightly better then get yourself a gym membership and work out like a normal human being. Enough is enough.

Yours sincerely. Men.”

Read Kiddwaya's post on BBL below:

Nezines blast Kiddwaya over BBL comments

@flourish_empire said:

"Same you will never date a girl without big breast and bu*ts. You guys are their enablers."

@BETTER_x10 commented:

"So you suddenly found your voice today? Where was this speech before the trend blew up?"

@jane_nonye wrote:

"This is really a good advice but then again, these people doing Bbl are not doing it for a relationships, they are doing it to be catche big fishes, living luxury lifestyle."

@MenOfClarity reacted:

"Can Gym give you a backside? Comes from the men that wants women with BBL."

@Adanneforeal said:

"Keep this advice for your girlfriend. After all, they're the same category of people your gender keeps chasing after."

@PeaceIge90 wrote:

"Are you sure men love us like that? So how about men that body shame ladies."

@ikorodu_boy said:

"Who are you to speak for men?"

