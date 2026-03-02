Hypo Bleach has warned against dangerous online trends misrepresenting its product as a beverage

Viral feud between King Mitchy and VDM has helped to fuel the risky social media challenges

Hypo has cautioned content creators to prioritise health and safety over viral fame

Hypo Bleach has released a strongly worded public statement cautioning Nigerians against what it describes as a “dangerous and disturbing” trend circulating online.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the household brand stressed that its product is strictly formulated for removing stains and disinfecting surfaces, not for human consumption or social media theatrics.

The company said it had observed a spike in videos and AI-generated images portraying the bleach as a drink, often packaged to resemble a beverage for shock value and online engagement.

“We strongly condemn any content that presents Hypo as a beverage or encourages misuse for trends, jokes or views. Your health and safety are not entertainment,” the statement read. “To every creator and every young person online, no trend is worth your life.”

Feud between VDM and King Mitchy sparks online frenzy

The warning comes amid the fallout from a viral feud involving social media personalities Michelle Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, and Martins Vincent Otse, widely called VDM.

Tensions escalated after a video surfaced challenging King Mitchy’s claim that she renovated a school in Delta State within six days. The controversy quickly spiralled across multiple platforms, with both supporters and critics weighing in.

As the online exchanges intensified, King Mitchy allegedly referenced VDM in her responses, further fueling the drama.

The situation took a darker turn when a shocking live-stream incident went viral, sending social media into overdrive and triggering widespread reactions.

In the aftermath, several users began creating dramatic and risky content inspired by the controversy. Among the most alarming were videos showing individuals pretending to drink sachets of Hypo bleach.

Some staged elaborate pranks, while others attempted to blur the line between satire and reality.

VDM himself added to the spectacle with a mock burial stunt that drew heavy criticism and heightened public concern.

Brand distances itself from “dangerous trend”

Hypo made it clear that it does not support or endorse any content that promotes unsafe use of its product.

The company warned that even staged or “mock” consumption videos could encourage imitation, especially among impressionable viewers.

It also cautioned that AI-generated images can mislead audiences into believing the product is safe to ingest.

Public health advocates have long warned about the ripple effect of viral challenges, where shock content can quickly morph into real-life harm.

A call for responsibility online

Beyond the immediate controversy, Hypo’s statement reflects growing concern over the culture of extreme stunts for clicks and clout.

The company urged content creators to act responsibly and reminded young Nigerians that social media fame should never come at the cost of personal safety.

As the VDM and King Mitchy saga continues to dominate online discussions, Hypo’s message is unambiguous: household cleaning products are not props for viral fame.

In an era where trends spread within minutes, the brand is hoping its warning spreads just as fast.

