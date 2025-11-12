The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the alleged kidnapping of six directors of the ministry of defence

This came as no fewer than three Migil youths have been killed by bandits despite the state government’s threat to deal decisively with perpetrators

Experts say there is an increasing inability of security agencies to put up adequate responses to the insecurity

Kabba, Kogi state - Panic has gripped the federal civil service following the abduction of six directors of the federal ministry of defence by gunmen along the Kaba–Lokoja highway in Kogi state.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the abduction occurred on Monday, November 10.

Gunmen kidnap six federal directors in Kogi state amid insecurity in Nigeria.

Kogi: Gunmen abduct directors

Vanguard also noted the unfortunate development.

The senior officers, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination, were intercepted by the assailants.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the defence ministry and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has sparked renewed concerns.

In a statement, the ASCSN president, Shehu Mohammed, and the secretary-general, Joshua Apebo, condemned the abduction.

According to the statement:

“Those kidnapped are Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs. C.A. Emeribe, Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor, Mrs. C.A. Ladoye, Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike, and Mrs. Catherine O. Essien. These Directors, who are members of our Union and staff of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when they were kidnapped.”

It further warned that “the current security situation and deplorable road conditions expose workers to grave risks.”

Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor Mrs. C.A. Emeribe Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor Mrs. C.A. Ladoye Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike Mrs. Catherine O. Essien

Mass kidnappings still plague Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria, with one of the strongest armies in the region, is struggling to tackle rising insecurity.

In the north-central region, clashes between farmers and herders have escalated in recent years, and acts of banditry by gunmen in the northwest are terrorising citizens. In the northeast, insurgents have waged a violent insurgency since 2009.

Nigeria's military struggles to contain a complex array of security challenges. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Across the country, the targeting of vulnerable populations has been widespread, including kidnappings for ransom or to pressure the government to meet the aggressors’ demands. But as West Africa’s largest economy and a country with one of the strongest military forces on the continent, many have questioned why Nigeria has been unable to nip the spiralling insecurity crisis in the bud.

