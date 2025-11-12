Kogi: Tension as Gunmen Abduct 6 Defence Ministry Directors Travelling to Abuja, Full List Emerges
- The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has raised the alarm over the alleged kidnapping of six directors of the ministry of defence
- This came as no fewer than three Migil youths have been killed by bandits despite the state government’s threat to deal decisively with perpetrators
- Experts say there is an increasing inability of security agencies to put up adequate responses to the insecurity
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kabba, Kogi state - Panic has gripped the federal civil service following the abduction of six directors of the federal ministry of defence by gunmen along the Kaba–Lokoja highway in Kogi state.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the abduction occurred on Monday, November 10.
Kogi: Gunmen abduct directors
Vanguard also noted the unfortunate development.
The senior officers, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination, were intercepted by the assailants.
The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the defence ministry and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has sparked renewed concerns.
In a statement, the ASCSN president, Shehu Mohammed, and the secretary-general, Joshua Apebo, condemned the abduction.
According to the statement:
“Those kidnapped are Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs. C.A. Emeribe, Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor, Mrs. C.A. Ladoye, Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike, and Mrs. Catherine O. Essien. These Directors, who are members of our Union and staff of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when they were kidnapped.”
It further warned that “the current security situation and deplorable road conditions expose workers to grave risks.”
Names of abductees are below:
- Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor
- Mrs. C.A. Emeribe
- Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor
- Mrs. C.A. Ladoye
- Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike
- Mrs. Catherine O. Essien
Mass kidnappings still plague Nigeria
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria, with one of the strongest armies in the region, is struggling to tackle rising insecurity.
In the north-central region, clashes between farmers and herders have escalated in recent years, and acts of banditry by gunmen in the northwest are terrorising citizens. In the northeast, insurgents have waged a violent insurgency since 2009.
Across the country, the targeting of vulnerable populations has been widespread, including kidnappings for ransom or to pressure the government to meet the aggressors’ demands. But as West Africa’s largest economy and a country with one of the strongest military forces on the continent, many have questioned why Nigeria has been unable to nip the spiralling insecurity crisis in the bud.
Gunmen kidnap Ebonyi governor’s aide
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen abducted Governor Francis Nwifuru’s aide, Mrs Blessing Adagba, in Ebonyi state, southeast geopolitical zone.
The state police command's public relations officer (PRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident, noting that the operatives of the state police command were already on the matter.
Source: Legit.ng
