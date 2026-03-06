Public affairs analyst Abdullah Adepoju has assessed former IGP Kayode Egbetokun's reform efforts in Nigeria's police force

The analyst said under Egbetokun's leadership, operational policing intensified, leading to thousands of arrests and improved crime response

Adepoju disclosed what it would take for Igbetokun's inputs to fully mature, noting that reforming the Nigeria Police Force is a long and complex process

Lagos, Nigeria - Abdullah Adepoju, a Lagos-based public affairs analyst, has highlighted the achievements of Nigeria’s 22nd Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, following the controversies that trailed his exit from office.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, Adepoju noted that the few public offices in Nigeria carry as much pressure, scrutiny, and expectation as that of the Inspector-General of Police.

"It is a position that sits squarely at the intersection of public safety, national stability, and citizen trust. Whoever occupies that office must confront crime, manage an institution of more than 300,000 personnel, and navigate the complex politics of national security," he said.

The analyst also recalled that Nigeria was grappling with kidnapping, banditry, cybercrime, and organised criminal networks spreading across multiple regions when Egbetokun assumed office in June 2023, adding that he stepped into one of the most demanding security environments in the country’s recent history.

Nevertheless, Adepoju spotlighted some of Egbetokun’s achievements, saying his tenure was defined by a central ambition to reform the Nigeria Police Force while simultaneously confronting immediate security threats.

Egbetokun introduced many reforms - Adepoju

According to Adepoju, Egbetokun introduced many reforms to address some of the challenges in the force, which he said include chronic underfunding, manpower shortages, welfare deficits, and outdated infrastructure.

He said the immediate past IGP's administration introduced structural adjustments aimed at strengthening professionalism, improving welfare, and modernising policing systems.

"One of the most notable institutional reforms during his tenure was the strengthening of legal and investigative capacity within the Force. The Police Legal Department was upgraded to a full Directorate, while reforms within the Force Criminal Investigation Department introduced merit-based entry requirements to enhance the quality of criminal investigations," Adepoju said.

Egbetokun intensified operational policing - Analyst

Adepoju said former IGP Egbetokun also intensified operational policing alongside administrative reforms.

He said Egbetokun’s leadership, police operations across the country led to the arrest of tens of thousands of criminal suspects, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the recovery of large caches of illegal firearms and ammunition.

"These successes occurred within an environment where criminal networks operate across vast geographical spaces and exploit Nigeria’s porous borders and socio-economic vulnerabilities," the statement read.

"In response, the Nigeria Police Force adopted a stronger emphasis on intelligence-led policing, relying on strategic intelligence gathering and coordinated operations rather than purely reactive deployments."

Igbetokun introduced innovation in security architecture - Adepoju

Adeoju further stated that one of the defining features of Egbetokun’s tenure was the introduction of specialised policing structures designed to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

His words:

"Among these initiatives was the creation of the Special Intervention Squad, an elite operational unit tasked with responding rapidly to high-risk security situations and organised criminal activity.

"Equally significant was the establishment of the Schools Protection Squad, a national initiative aimed at safeguarding educational institutions against attacks and strengthening the safety of students and teachers across the country.

"In a country where school attacks have previously shaken national confidence, the initiative represented an important step toward restoring security within the education system."

Egbetokun prioritised technology, modern policing - Analyst

Adepoju added that former IGP Egbetokun’s administration prioritised digital transformation within the police force, knowing that modern policing cannot succeed without technology.

According to him, under the former IGP, new technology-driven systems were introduced to improve public access to emergency services, including digital reporting platforms and automated service delivery systems.

"The Nigeria Police Force also strengthened its cybercrime enforcement capacity through the National Cybercrime Centre, which recovered significant financial assets from cybercriminal networks and returned them to victims. These developments signalled a shift toward a more technologically responsive policing institution," he said.

Egbetokun prioritised welfare - Adepoju

Beyond crime fighting, Adepoju said Egbetokun consistently emphasised the importance of police welfare.

The analyst added that the former IGP's administration pursued large-scale rehabilitation of police barracks, introduced a housing reform framework for officers, and upgraded police medical services to improve healthcare for personnel and their families.

He added that another notable dimension of Egbetokun’s tenure was the emphasis on gender inclusivity within the Nigeria Police Force.

"Under his leadership, gender-based violence desks were expanded across police divisions to improve response systems for victims. Female officers also reached new leadership milestones within the institution, reflecting a gradual transformation in the culture of policing leadership," he said.

Egbetokun's reforms require years to mature - Adepoju

Adepoju said while critics of policing in Nigeria often expect immediate and sweeping change, the reality is that reforming such a large national institution is a long and complex process.

"Security challenges are deeply intertwined with socio-economic conditions, governance structures, and regional instability," he said.

According to him, some of the initiatives introduced during Egbetokun's leadership will require years of sustained effort to fully mature, stressing that the former IGP's tenure represents a chapter within a broader national journey toward institutional reform.

"Nigeria’s policing challenges remain formidable. But progress in security institutions rarely arrives in dramatic moments. It is built gradually through reforms, institutional learning, and sustained leadership commitment," the analyst concluded.

