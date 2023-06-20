On Monday, June 19, 203, President Bola Tinubu sacked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba

The president immediately replaced Baba with his former CSO, DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector-General of Police

Meanwhile, Baba was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari as the police boss in 2021

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, June 19, approved the appointment of his former Chief Security Officer (CSO), DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

This is contained in a statement released on Monday by Willie Bassey, director, information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Tinubu appointed his former CSO, DIG Kayode Egbetokun the new IGP after Usman Baba's sack on Monday, June 19. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

DIG Kayode Egbetokun, the acting Inspector-General of Police replaces Usman Baba

According to the statement which announced the sack of service chiefs and Customs CG, Egbetokun will be replacing Usman Alkali Baba in an acting capacity pending his confirmation by the Senate.

The former police boss, Usman Baba was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 as IGP.

Egbetokun’s immediate predecessor, Baba, had continued serving as IGP despite attaining the retirement age of 60 on March 1, 2023, ICIR report confirmed.

The Punch reported that Egbetokun served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Tinubu while as Governor of Lagos State in 1999. Also, the new acting IGP was a former Lagos police commissioner, replacing Edgal Imohimi in 2019.

President Tinubu upgrades Nuhu Ribadu to national security adviser

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu has upgraded the position of Nuhu Ribadu from Special Adviser on Security to National Security Adviser.

Recall that the President announced the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a special adviser on security last week.

But in a new development on Monday, June 19, President Tinubu sacked all service chiefs, including the national security adviser, and announced Ribadu as a replacement.

President Bola Tinubu dissolves boards of agencies, parastatals, others

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing boards of all the agencies, institutions, companies, and parastatals of the federal government on Monday, June 19.

The development, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Information and Culture, would not affect councils and commissions that were listed in the Third Schedule Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The tweet, which was a statement signed by Willie Basse, the director of information for Secretary to the Govt. of the Federation, George Akume, added that the chief executive officers of the affected institutions, parastatals, agencies, and government-owned companies were to direct the affairs of their boards to the President through the permanent secretary of their supervisory ministries.

Source: Legit.ng