Professor Akeem Akanni criticised the alleged unfair portrayal of Muslims in Nigeria's lingering conflicts

Professor Akanni highlighted the multifaceted security challenges as rooted in systemic failures, not religion

During a Ramadan programme, religious leaders called for unity to combat violence and prevent scapegoating

Ibadan, Oyo State - An Islamic scholar, Prof Akeem Akanni, has described as unfair the characterisation of Islam and Muslims as the primary drivers of various conflicts in Nigeria.

Prof Akanni, who is also the chief imam of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, spoke at the 33rd Ramadan lecture of the University of Ibadan (UI) Muslim Community, held at the Professor Musa Abdul Civic Centre within the university mosque premises. The event, held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, was attended by Legit.ng.

Delivering a lecture titled 'Between Scapegoatism and Responsibility: Muslims’ Roles in, and Islam’s Response to Security Concerns in Nigeria,' the cleric argued that blaming a particular group for problems caused by broad systemic failures undermines justice and fairness.

He explained that scapegoating occurs when a group is unfairly blamed for issues arising from wider structural causes.

'Nigeria’s security crisis complex'

According to Prof Akanni, Nigeria’s security challenges are multifaceted and cannot be reduced solely to religion. He noted that portraying Nigerian Muslims as the root cause of violence ignores empirical evidence showing that insecurity is complex and multi-causal.

Akanni said:

“In the context of insecurity in Nigeria, this would mean portraying Nigerian Muslims as the root cause of violence, even when empirical evidence shows that insecurity is complex and multi-causal."

He identified several drivers of conflict, including government failure, the proliferation of small arms, climate change-induced resource scarcity, poverty, unemployment, and ethno-communal land disputes.

Akanni added:

“Structural drivers such as poverty, climate change, governance failure, and resource scarcity are central to understanding why many violent actors emerge from certain communities."

'Boko Haram contradicts Islamic teachings'

Addressing claims by Boko Haram and other violent groups that they are fighting for Islam, Prof Akanni described such assertions as a contradiction of Islamic principles.

He said:

“Boko Haram and ISWAP self-identify with Islamist narratives and recruit largely from Muslim communities in northern Nigeria. However, their actions are antithetical to Islam’s teachings on peaceful coexistence."

Furthermore, the scholar stressed that Muslims are overwhelmingly victims of insurgency and banditry, particularly as these conflicts are concentrated in Muslim-majority regions.

Prof Akanni urged religious leaders, parents, and guardians to prioritise the proper upbringing of young Muslims to prevent recruitment by extremist groups and bandits.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman, Engineer Ishaq Folorunso, cautioned Muslims against disunity, especially by supporting scapegoating and unfounded labelling.

In their separate remarks, the pioneer executive secretary of the Muslim Ummah of the Southwest of Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof Daud Noibi, and the president of the UI Muslim Community, Emeritus Prof Musiliu Onilude, condemned the persistent violence in Nigeria. They called on stakeholders, regardless of religious or political affiliations, to work collaboratively toward peace rather than attributing conflicts to any particular religion or group.

