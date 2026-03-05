President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government imposes a six-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions across Nigeria

Education Minister Tunji Alausa cites sustainability issues facing existing institutions as the reason for the moratorium

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approves amendments to recognise medical fellowships as equivalent to PhD degrees in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has imposed a six-year moratorium on the establishment of new tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the moratorium includes universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Tinubu government slams six-year moratorium on new establishments. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Facebook

Alausa said it is aimed at improving the quality and sustainability of existing tertiary institutions, particularly private universities.

He said most Nigerian tertiary institutions are struggling with sustainability challenges.

As reported by Arise News, he, however, admitted that the demand for higher education remains high.

“We have lots of tertiary institutions, both public and private. We need to help these private institutions be sustainable financially.”

The minister said the moratorium forms part of reforms in the education sector approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to The Nation, he said the moratorium will allow the government to focus on strengthening existing institutions and improving the quality of education across the system.

Alausa also announced the FEC’s approval of amendments to the National Postgraduate Medical College Act to recognise medical fellowship qualifications as equivalent to PhD degrees.

He explained that many doctors spend more than a decade undergoing medical training, residency and fellowship programmes, yet still require a PhD to qualify for professorial appointments in universities.

“This set of people in the medical sector have spent more years than the average candidate who obtains a PhD, so we need to harmonise that.”

FG announces 6-year freeze on new tertiary institutions. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Twitter

NUC approves 33 new universities in 2025

Recall that the National Universties Commission (NUC) approved 33 new universities to enhance education for Nigerian youths in 2025.

Nigeria's university count stood at 309, with private institutions leading the at 168.

New federal, state, and private universities spanned multiple states, expanding access to higher education across the country.

Read more smiliar stories:

FG lifts ban on foreign universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NUC announced it had lifted the ban on foreign universities operating in Nigeria, opening the door for global partnerships in higher education.

Professor Abdulahi Yusufu Ribadu said the move was aimed at boosting foreign direct investment and making Nigerian universities more competitive worldwide.

The announcement came during Gregory University’s 10th Convocation in Abia State, where sweeping reforms in curriculum and governance were also unveiled

Source: Legit.ng