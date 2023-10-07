FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Saturday, October 7, announced the indefinite suspension of the N-Power programme.

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power scheme used to be under the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

The federal government suspends N-Power programme; begins an investigation. Photo credits: Dr Betta Edu, Npower, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

FG suspends N-Power scheme indefinitely

Betta Edu, the incumbent minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation, announced the suspension during an interview with Television Continental (TVC).

Following the update, some social media users have reacted to the development.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter). See below:

@Alex_slimxx wrote:

“It's taking much time than expected.”

@1Akadri said:

“Nice one.”

@EricakuEric agreed with the government’s decision:

“Please do.”

@LokritWen tweeted:

“Dear Npowerians, Be ready to restructure your votes come 2027. Do not forget this in a hurry!”

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng