"Be Ready to Restructure Your Votes in 2027: Reactions as Tinubu's Govt Suspends N-Power Scheme
FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Saturday, October 7, announced the indefinite suspension of the N-Power programme.
Legit.ng reports that the N-Power scheme used to be under the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.
FG suspends N-Power scheme indefinitely
Betta Edu, the incumbent minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation, announced the suspension during an interview with Television Continental (TVC).
Following the update, some social media users have reacted to the development.
Legit.ng captures some comments from X (formerly Twitter). See below:
@Alex_slimxx wrote:
“It's taking much time than expected.”
@1Akadri said:
“Nice one.”
@EricakuEric agreed with the government’s decision:
“Please do.”
@LokritWen tweeted:
“Dear Npowerians, Be ready to restructure your votes come 2027. Do not forget this in a hurry!”
