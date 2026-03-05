Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has initiated a fresh legal suit against the ICPC after petitioning the commission against alleged illegal detention

The petition was filed by a legal firm led by Ubong Akpa, dated Wednesday, March 4 and submitted to the headquarters of the ICPC

This is as the media adviser to the former governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed that El-Rufai had spent 17 days in the detention of federal government agencies

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, has filed another formal petition and pre-action notice to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and demanded N15.6 billion in damages over his alleged illegal detention and other violations.

A law firm led by Ubong Akpan wrote the petition, dated March 4, 2026. It was submitted to the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Nasir El-Rufai has demanded N15.6 billion damages from ICPC over his detention Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Recall that the former governor had been in the custody of the commission since he was granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 18, 2026.

This was not the first legal battle between the ex-governor and the ICPC. El-Rufai had earlier filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the agency after his house was raided by the operatives of the ICPC.

According to Daily Trust, El-Rufai, in his latest petition, demanded N15.6 billion in damages over the allegations, which included defamation, forgery, malicious prosecution, abuse of office, uttering of false documents, violation of his fundamental rights and contempt of court.

In an earlier statement, Akpan maintained that the statement issued by the commission about the former governor was legally untenable, reckless and defamatory.

On Wednesday, March 4, Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to El-Rufai, said that the former governor had been in the detention of federal government agencies for 17 days. His comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ibrahim Sani expressed optimism about the release of the former governor:

"Kings sometimes need exile. Let God cook. He’ll be fine. He’ll be stronger and more victorious. History says so."

Dexter Sunny Ayodele recalled how El-Rufai and others disrespected former President Goodluck Jonathan:

"Something about Dr Goodluck Jonathan I need to research. Most of those bones in his throat when he was the most disrespected president are now in one trouble or another. Deuteronomy 32:35: Vengeance and recompense are for God, noting that "their foot shall slip in due time".

Odiaka Olika..Watchman criticised the former governor:

"El-Rufai finds detention unbearable after a few weeks, yet Dadiyata's family has been living that same anguish since August 2019, with no end, no answers, and no one held accountable. Funny how power reframes suffering."

AMEER's_asylum spoke on the fate of the ex-governor:

"The ongoing legal mess and time behind bars could really put a damper on Malam El-Rufai's reputation and what lies ahead for him."

You can read Adekeye's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng