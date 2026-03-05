The ICPC filed a 67-item inventory before the court, detailing materials recovered from the Abuja home of Nasir El-Rufai

The items include electronic devices, financial records, loan documents, property papers, and political correspondence

El-Rufai is challenging the legality of the search in a N1 billion fundamental rights suit, while the ICPC insists the operation was lawful

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has submitted a comprehensive inventory of 67 items it said were recovered during a search of the Abuja residence of the former Kaduna state governor, Nigerian.

The list was attached to the agency’s counter-affidavit filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, in opposition to a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by El-Rufai.

Legal battle over house search

El-Rufai is challenging the legality of the search conducted at his residence located at 12 Mambilla Street, Asokoro, Abuja. In his suit, he asked the court to declare the operation unlawful and to bar the anti-graft agency from relying on any materials obtained during the exercise in future proceedings.

He is also seeking N1 billion in damages, alleging that the search violated his constitutional rights.

In response, the ICPC urged the court to dismiss the suit, insisting that the search was conducted lawfully and in the presence of members of his family, including his wife and son.

What the 67-item list contains

As reported by Premium Times, the filing also included what was marked “Annexure A,” detailing 14 electronic devices, itemised by serial number and description.

Some entries in the list appeared repetitive, including multiple references to similar business registration certificates, loan documentation, and investor account records.

According to the newspaper, the recovered items on the list appear to be repetitive.

Below is the list:

1. Folder containing El-Rufai’s inverter details of stocks and a folder containing El-Rufai’s assets declaration form.

2. Two (2) Certificates of Registration of Business Name – Millennium

3. Individual Client KYC forms – Emirates Helida Home

4. Documents of Harmonised X Led-Taxlyne Nigeria – National Compliance Access lawyer

5. African Democratic Congress, Office of the National Welfare Secretary, letter dated 24th Nov 2025

6. One (1) page document of domestic loans (2015–2023) with House approval – Kaduna State House of Assembly – FRN

7. Two (2) page list of foreign loans approved, those not approved and those without supporting documents from 2015 to 2023

8. Interim report of investigation in respect of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Jimmy, & Shizzabada

9. Ecobank Nigeria PLC shares Certificate, dated 03 Oct 2008

10. Wheaton – Office of Student Financial Services document

11. Update of outstanding ground rents/ charges owed by the state by statutory R of O holders in the state dated 24th August.

12. Forwarding of Twenty (20) of Land files by Kaduna Geographic Information Service, dated 21/03/2023

13. HE Monthly expenses

14. House plan – Mambila Street

15. 2021 UBE Intervention Projects clotting

16. List of Ministry of Agriculture assets

17. Execution of Plot No. 26, Katuru Road, Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna

18. Nine (9) flash drives, 1 memory card, seven hard drives

19. Breakdown of approved recurrent expenditure for ADC Northwest second office (Jan–Dec 2026)

20. Re – Application for administrative bal. on self Recognisance for Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, pursuant to the invitation dated 8th Jan 2026 – Document dated 16th Feb 2016 (3 copies)

21. Apple laptops & chargers (black)

22. 1 ZT phone

23. One (1) Blackberry phone

24. One (1) Nokia phone & battery

25. One (1) hard drive model SP0802N

26. One (1) MacBook Pro Apple Laptop & charger

27. Two (2) remarkable paper tablets and two chargers

28. One (1) IDEOS phone

29. One folder containing eight rockets…

30. Folder containing El-Rufai’s Investor Account details/ list of stocks

31 Folder containing El- Rufai’s declaration form

32. Certificate of Registration of Business Name A Millennium G7

33. Individual client KYC forms ” Holiday Emirates homes ”

34. Harmonised X Ltd – Taxlyner Nigerian National Compliance Access Layer documents.(

35. African Democratic Congress Office of the National Welfare Secretary letter dated 24th November 2025.

36. Domestic loans (2015–2023), Honourable House of Assembly approval – Kaduna State House of Assembly – FRN

37. List of foreign loans approved, those not approved and those without supported documents (2015–2023)

38. Interim report on investigation in respect of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s, Jimmy and Stizzer Bada

39. Eco Nig. PLC shares certificate dated 3 October 2008

37. One (1) Folder – Afri-Venture Capital Company, containing 1D cards of El-Rufai’s cheque books, bank statements, and transactions.

38. Three (3) copies of O.R. Lissafi & Co. Chartered Accountants documents

39. Folder containing payment mandates & other documents – Media & Publicity Unit, Office of Ex-Governor, Kaduna State

40. El-Rufai & Partners CV document

41. Valuation report on property – Plot 3071, House Mambilla Street, Off Aso Drive, Cadastre Zone A05, Maitama District, Abuja, Nigeria

42. Deed of assignment between Alhaji Adilu Dawu and Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, in respect of Plot 2, Lome Crescent, Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna

43. Folder containing an irrevocable power of attorney between Alhaji Yahaya Hamza & Nasir El-Rufai, and other land documents

44. Certificate of value on property at plot 14 Kano Road, Ungwan Gwari, Kawo, New Ext. Kaduna

45. Deed of assignment Alhaji Funsho R. A Ogun Tobi and Nasir El-Rufai, No. 22 Street, Sarki Kaduna.

46. Three (3) ID cards of Nasir El-Rufai.

47. Afri-Venture Capital Company folder containing documents of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, Abuja, Nigeria

48. Abstract of 1st Saudi-Africa Summit, 23rd Nov 2023

49. Nigerian Pilgrims Platform and management solution (GILTMS)

50. Three (3) bank tokens & one Samsung phone

51. Plan of proposed residential development – Sunrise Estate, Abuja

52. Petition on appointment of V8F Tasheel as role coordinating agent of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia for collection, handling and management of visa-related applications dated 7th Nov 2023

53. Invitation as a special guest at JNC 20th Anniversary Colloquium & Gala Dinner, dated 29th Nov 2023, addressed to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

DEVICE LIST (Annexure A Items 1–14)

Item A1 – Storage, Sony HO-EGE

Item A2 – Storage, Transcend 1TB, Serial WX31AA

Item A3 – Storage, Serial 202721

Item A4 – Mobile Phone, Samsung

Item A5 – Mobile Phone, Toshiba

Item A6 – Mobile Phone, Nokia N95 8GB

Item A7 – Mobile Phone, BlackBerry

Item A8 – Mobile Phone, Google IDEOS

Item A9 – Storage, Samsung SP0802N

Item A10 – Tablet, reMarkable Tablet

Item A11 – Laptop, Apple MacBook Pro

Item A12 – Laptop, Apple MacBook Pro (Black)

Item A13 – Storage, Seagate FreeAgent Desk (10004B)

Item A14 – Mobile Phone, ZTE

Family disputes some claims

While El-Rufai remains in ICPC custody, his family has reportedly disputed certain claims made in the counter-affidavit, including allegations concerning the recovery of a phone-tapping device during the search.

The former governor has been in ICPC custody since February 19, following his release from earlier detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had invited and detained him days earlier.

The ICPC has filed a 67-item inventory in court detailing materials recovered from Nasir El-Rufai’s Abuja residence. Photo: @icpcnigeria

In a separate development, El-Rufai is also facing prosecution by the State Security Service over allegations relating to claims of tapping the phone of the National Security Adviser.

As of the time of filing this report, the court has yet to fix a date for ruling on the fundamental rights enforcement suit.

El-Rufai breaks silence from ICPC custody

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained why he declined to answer questions from operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), insisting that the investigation against him is politically motivated.

El-Rufai, who has been in custody since February 16 after honouring an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was initially granted bail by the anti-graft agency after 48 hours. However, he was subsequently taken into custody by the ICPC.

