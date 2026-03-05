President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries who will fill the existing vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

The development was contained in a statement by Eno Olotu, the director of information and public relations at the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on Thursday, March 5.

President Bola Tinubu approves the appointments of new directors in the civil service

Source: Twitter

The list of the new permanent secretaries and their states is listed below:

S/N Name States 1 Warrens Bekearedebo Augusta Bayelsa 2 Jones-Nebo Nkiruka Bella Enugu 3 Aminu Sani Yargaya Kano 4 Shoretire Ayinda Kamil Ogun

The Tribune reported that the appointment was said to have followed a transparent and rigorous selection process. He said that the appointment was in line with the commitment to excellence and meritocracy of the administration in the civil service.

Olotu further explained that the new appointees are to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles. The development is expected to further strengthen the delivery of public services and support the development agenda of the government.

Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has extended her congratulatory message to the appointees and praised the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu in entrenching professionalism, meritocracy and transparency in the civil service.

She explained that the appointments were a reflection of the dedication of the administration to foster a result-oriented and competent public service with the capacity to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.

When last did Tinubu appoint permanent secretaries?

In late 2025, President Tinubu reportedly approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill some existing vacancies in a move to strengthen the federal bureaucracy.

This was disclosed by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in a statement on Monday, November 3. The office described the appointments as a strategic step with the intention of strengthening the leadership and enhancing service delivery in major government ministries.

The statement was signed by the director of information and public relations of the OHCSF, Eno Olotu, who explained that the appointments followed a transparent and rigorous selection process.

Olotu further explained that the process of the appointment was in line with President Tinubu's pledge to champion the principles of professionalism, transparency and meritocracy within the federal civil service.

