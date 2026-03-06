President Bola Tinubu's former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has been confirmed to have forged his UNN degree certificate

The former minister had earlier resigned from Tinubu's government following the controversy and then petitioned the Ministry of Education about the matter

However, the ministry set up a panel to probe the petition, and the team has reportedly submitted its report to the Minister of Education

Uche Nnaji, the immediate past Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has been confirmed to have forged his degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), according to the panel set up by Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education.

The panel, comprised of seven members, was constituted on November 23, 2025, in response to the former minister's petition to the Ministry of Education, following an investigative report in October 2025, when it was first revealed that the former cabinet member forged his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

Premium Times reported that the education minister received the report of the panel in December 2025.

Uche Nnaji petitions the education ministry

In his petition on October 14, 2025, Nnaji raised the allegation of document tampering, unethical disclosure and political manipulation of his academic history by the officials of the university.

Also, the former minister accused the vice chancellor of the university, Simon Ortuanya and an ex-acting vice chancellor, Oguejiofor Ujam, of issuing unauthorised or forged correspondence, facilitating media publication where his academic record was misrepresented and improperly accessing his academic file.

The investigating panel, led by Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu and James Ocheido, Director of the University Education Department in the ministry and deputy director of the department. They served as the chairman and secretary, respectively.

ICPC begins probe of Nnaji certificate scandal

Recall that after Nnaji resigned from Tinubu's cabinet over the certificate saga, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) opened an investigation into the certificate forgery scandal.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the anti-graft agency had written to George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and demanded the documents that the former minister submitted for his ministerial appointment.

The ICPC also reached out to the Nigerian Senate and requested the same document. The sources explained that the former minister could be prosecuted if there is evidence that he forged his credentials.

However, it was yet to be confirmed if the ICPC had reached out to the National Youth Service Corps over Nnaji's forged certificate scandal, but there are indications that the two agencies have been in discussions.

The sources further explained that the registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Celine Nnebedum, has appeared before the ICPC investigator to present the position of the university on the scandal surrounding the former minister's certificate.

Court orders probe of Tinubu's minister's certificate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled on the application seeking an investigation into the academic qualification of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Justice Binta Nyako of the trial court granted the application, which was filed by an activist, Emorioloye Owolemi, questioning the authenticity of the Secondary School Certificate that the minister obtained from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

