US Embassy Cancels All Visa Appointments in Abuja Amid Possible Protests Linked to Iran Tensions
The United States Embassy in Abuja has cancelled all visa appointments scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, citing the high likelihood of protests in the city.
The embassy, which disclosed this via X on Wednesday, said applicants will be contacted with instructions on how to reschedule their appointments.
The warning comes amid rising tensions over the ongoing conflict with Iran.
According to the embassy, past demonstrations in Abuja have sometimes turned violent, leading to clashes between protestors and Nigerian security forces.
US citizens in the city were, however, strongly advised to stay at home on Wednesday and take extra precautions.
The embassy listed several safety measures, including avoiding crowds, monitoring local media for updates, keeping a low profile, staying alert in public places such as shopping centers, movie theaters, and places of worship, and carrying proper identification.
Emergency assistance, the embassy said, will be available through the US Embassy at +234 209 461 432, its website, and social media channels.
The embassy added that while visa services are paused, the Consular Sections in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remain open to provide other services.
Source: Legit.ng
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.