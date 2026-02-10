The United States has expanded its deportation list to include 18 Nigerians, raising the total number of individuals set for removal to 97

Officials said the arrests were part of a nationwide crackdown led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting immigrants convicted of serious crimes

The Department of Homeland Security explained that the operation was carried out under its “worst-of-the-worst” programme, focusing on offences such as wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that 18 Nigerians had been added to its deportation list, bringing the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

The update was contained in a statement published on the DHS website on February 10, 2026.

Immigration enforcement operation

According to the DHS, the arrests formed part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

The agency explained that the new names were included under its expanded nationwide enforcement operation targeting immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

“Worst-of-the-worst” programme

The DHS said the move was carried out under what it described as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal immigrants programme. It claimed that the alleged offences linked to the newly listed Nigerians included wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft, which posed significant financial and security risks.

In its statement, the department noted:

”The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst.”

Names on the latest list

The 18 Nigerians named include Oluwaseyanu Afolabi, Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe, Benjamin Ifebajo, Obinwanne Okeke, Kolawole Aminu, Oluwadamilola Ojo, Franklin Ibeabuchi, Alex Ogunshakin and Joshua Ineh. Others are Stephen Oseghale, Eghosa Obaretin, Adesina Lasisi, Ibrahim Ijaoba, Azeez Yinusa, Charles Akabuogu, Kelechi Umeh, Lotenna Umeadi, Donald Ehie and Chukwudi Kalu.

The DHS confirmed that the deportation process would be carried out immediately in line with U.S. immigration laws. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, the U.S. government had been enforcing a strict alien immigration policy.

