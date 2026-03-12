Controversial content creator Deka George mourned the tragic passing of her pregnant sister, who passed away as a result of a hospital's alleged lack of oxygen

The influencer blamed herself for being absent to rescue her late sister due to a court case she had been battling for many months

Legit.ng gathered an outpour of emotions from fans of Deka George, who commiserated with her over the loss

Controversial content creator Njideka Achilonu, better known as Deka George, has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her elder sister, Amaka, who reportedly died due to complications during childbirth.

The grieving influencer shared the sad news in an emotional post on her TikTok page, where she poured out her pain and regret over not being able to respond to her sister’s calls before her death.

Deka George blames hospital for negligence as her pregnant sister dies. Credit: Iamdekageorge

Source: Instagram

According to Deka, she had been tied up with court appearances in Lagos at the time; a case she has been battling since 2025 after her arrest over a dispute involving a refund from a hair vendor she had publicly called out online.

In her post, Deka recalled how her sister tried reaching her on the phone, but was unable to answer due to moving between courts over the ongoing case.

The devastated influencer said missing those calls has continued to haunt her, as she believes she might have been able to help her sister if she had picked up.

Expressing deep regret, Deka wrote:

“Life is so fickle. My sister would have been alive today if I didn’t have two court cases in Lagos. You called but I was being dragged from Magistrate Court to Federal High Court. You called but I missed your call because I was busy fighting for my life and freedom in Lagos.”

Deka further shared a nostalgic video showing moments she spent with Amaka over the years, highlighting their close sisterly bond before tragedy struck.

She also accused the hospital of negligence, alleging that the facility lacked oxygen that could have helped save Amaka’s life.

Apologising to her late sister, she added that she wished she could turn back time.

“I am sorry Sister Amaka. I wish I could go back in time. I would be with you in Abuja and we could have saved you. A whole General Hospital didn’t have oxygen. Nigeria failed you. I failed you.”

Reactions to Deka George's sister's loss

Sommy_konki wrote:

"This is heartbreaking 💔 😭Rainbow hairs no amount of court case will retrieve your brand."

mercyortegah said:

"Don't be so tough on yourself. you could have been there and the outcome won't be different."

micomehairacademy penned:

"My condolences . But please don’t blame yourself so it’s easier for you to heal. guilt will make healing harder. I pray God gives you and your family the strength to bear this loss. ❤️."

Priscilla!❤️ stated:

"I’m really sorry, Deka. Please know that none of these is your fault. The Nigerian justice system failed you. Nigeria’s health care system failed your sister. Nigeria failed you both. Don’t blame yourself for anything. My condolences."

beautyline_by_finest wrote:

"So heartbreaking 💔 may her soul continue to Rest In Peace."

Watch Deka George's video below:

