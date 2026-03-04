Iran has ruled out negotiations with the United States amid escalating conflict, citing a lack of trust and willingness to sustain the war

A senior adviser to the late Supreme Leader made the remarks on state television as the conflict’s death toll in Iran surpassed 1,045

The broader US-Israel-Iran confrontation has seen airstrikes and missile exchanges across the Middle East, raising international concern

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf

Iran has firmly rejected the possibility of negotiations with the United States, even as hostilities intensify across the region and fresh casualties are reported in Lebanon.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Mohammad Mokhber, a senior aide to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said Tehran has no intention of entering into dialogue with Washington under the current circumstances.

“We have no trust in the Americans, and we have no basis for any negotiations with them,” Mokhber said, adding that Iran is prepared to sustain the war “as long as we want.”

Mokhber, who previously served as Iran’s acting president and first vice president, dismissed suggestions of backchannel communication, stating that there are no contacts “in any form” between Tehran and Washington.

His remarks come amid mounting speculation about possible diplomatic off-ramps following the killing of Khamenei and the launch of sustained U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting Iranian assets.

Conflict escalates across the Middle East.

The confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified after joint strikes targeted leadership and security infrastructure in Iran, igniting a broader regional conflict.

Reports indicate that over 1,000 deaths have been recorded in Iran alone, with additional casualties in neighbouring states as hostilities spread.

Iranian retaliatory actions have reportedly included missile and drone strikes against US and allied positions in Gulf states, while Israel has conducted sustained operations targeting facilities in Tehran and other areas.

Global energy markets have been disrupted as strategic routes like the Strait of Hormuz face heightened risk from the ongoing clashes.

Death toll rises in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, violence has continued to spill into Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed at least 12 people.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, six people died when a strike hit a residential building in Baalbek. Another six were killed in separate attacks in the Aramoun and Saadiyat areas south of Beirut.

At least 23 others were injured in the string of strikes, while two individuals remain missing.

The Israeli military has said its operations in Lebanon are aimed at degrading the capabilities of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group that has launched cross-border attacks since the conflict escalated.

