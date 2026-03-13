Kaduna Polytechnic students were reportedly blocked from campus for wearing outfits deemed inappropriate during Ramadan

A video shows female students questioning security’s enforcement of dress rules amid the ongoing Muslim fast

Social media users have reacted to the alleged restrictions, arguing that religious observance should not dictate campus dress codes

Students of Kaduna Polytechnic have voiced concerns after some of them were reportedly denied entry into the school premises over their outfits during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

A video circulating on X shows a female student claiming that security officials at the institution prevented several students from accessing the campus because their outfits were considered inappropriate.

In the video, the student questioned the directive, saying the restriction was allegedly justified because Muslims were observing the Ramadan fast.

“They said that because they are fasting, we should cover our bodies. Do they want us to wear cardigans in this heat? We are not secondary school students,” the student said.

The student also filmed other female students who were reportedly stopped at the school gate. According to her, the affected students were denied entry because their outfits were deemed not to have sleeves long enough.

The student in the video called on the management of Kaduna Polytechnic to intervene and caution security personnel over what they described as an unfair enforcement of dress rules.

At the time of filing this report, the institution’s management had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

What is Ramadan and its significance?

Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, and increased devotion.

During the month, participants abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset and are encouraged to avoid negative actions, thereby strengthening spiritual discipline.

Nigerians react to allegations

Several viewers of the clip on X shared their thoughts as the lady lamented her plight and those of fellow students at the school gate.

@EmekaAmakeze wrote

Why does everything arouse them?

@PstPaulFaith remarked,

Fasting is a personal act of devotion, not a tool for controlling other people. The moment religion starts forcing dress codes or behavior on everyone, it stops being faith and becomes coercion.

@Treashy3 commented:

Wait, so people still Dey live for Kaduna?

@DrMarife added:

The school system should not be affiliated with any religion or religious doctrine. People of different beliefs should school together without the indirect imposition of religion.

@IykeNwaObi said:

If you are fasting, stay in your house na. What is so special about these Muslim fasts that they will want everybody to stop what they do because of them? Are they the first people to fast? If you don’t want distractions, stay in your house.

@OzoyaA44912

How many people are aware that LENT is on? Christians (Catholics) are fasting. Quietly, no noise, they show up for their daily routine and activities, no fuss. Na wa!

@Uncle_krpt

Waitin carry you go school for Kaduna at first place?

Watch the clip below -

