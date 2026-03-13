The Iranian national football team has sent a message to Donald Trump amid 2026 FIFA World Cup uncertainty

Iran has reportedly pulled out of the tournament amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and the State of Israel

FIFA continues to monitor the situation about three months before the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada

The Iranian national football team has sent a message to US President Donald Trump amid uncertainty over their participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

North American countries, USA, Mexico, and Canada, will host the 2026 Mundial from June 14, 2026, the first expanded 48-nation tournament.

Iran fires back at Donald Trump amid World Cup uncertainty. Photo by Heather Diehl.

Source: Getty Images

Iran has threatened to boycott the tournament after the United States and Israel launched joint military action against the country on February 28, 2026.

Iran FA President Mehdi Taj had earlier confirmed that the country is considering withdrawing from the tournament after the actions of the US and Israel.

According to BBC Sport, Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali has now confirmed that, given the current circumstances, they will not participate in the tournament.

“Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances do we have the appropriate conditions to participate in the World Cup. Our boys are not safe, and conditions for participation do not exist,” Donyamali said.

Iran’s group matches against Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt will be played in Los Angeles and Seattle, making it a tense situation for both countries.

The uncertainty around Iran’s participation is a concern for FIFA as to who would replace them if they eventually decide not to turn up for the tournament.

Iran sends message to Donald Trump

Amid the uncertainty, Iran's national team, Team Melli, fired a strong message to Donald Trump and the United States about their participation.

Team Melli did not confirm whether they have withdrawn, but warned that no country can remove them from the tournament they legitimately qualified for.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA - not any individual country. Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament,” the message reads.

Iran withdraws from 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Certainly, no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of "host" yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”

According to Forbes, there is no modern precedent for teams withdrawing from the World Cup, thus throwing FIFA into panic on how to replace if Iran withdraws.

FIFA could sanction Iran

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA could sanction Iran if the Gulf country goes ahead and boycotts the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.

The ongoing tension between the USA, Israel and Iran has pushed the Iranians to the edge and have confirmed that they will not participate at the tournament.

