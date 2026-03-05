The Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered that Emmanuel Analike be remanded in custody until a ruling on his bail application is delivered

NCC filed a multi-count charge against the CEO, focusing on the illegal possession, making, and distribution of infringed copyright works

Legal counsel for the NCC expressed massive relief and excitement, describing the arraignment as a "remarkable victory

The Chief Executive Officer of NetNaija Media Enterprises, Emmanuel Analike, has been remanded in custody following his arraignment before a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged copyright infringement.

Analike appeared before Justice Suleiman Liman on Wednesday after being charged by the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

Following the arraignment, the court ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his bail application, reports NAN.

NetNaija boss Emmanuel Analike is remanded in custody until a ruling on his bail application is delivered.

Justice Liman fixed March 9 for ruling on the bail request.

During proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that Analike allegedly engaged in activities related to online piracy.

According to the charges, he was accused of possessing infringing copies of creative works, making infringing copies, distributing such works, and making them available to others through digital platforms.

The prosecution noted that the alleged offences violate Section 44 (1) (a) of the Copyright Act, 2022.

However, when the charges were read before the court, Analike pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Nnemeka Ejiofor, informed the judge that a bail application had already been filed.

Ejiofor told the court that the request was submitted on Monday and supported by a 23-paragraph affidavit alongside a written address.

Despite the application, Justice Liman declined to deliver an immediate ruling from the bench and instead adjourned the matter.

NCC describes NetNaija’s boss’ arrest as a major step

After the court session, the Head of Legal Services at the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Gladys Isaac-Ojo, addressed journalists.

She explained that the NetNaija CEO was arrested over allegations involving online piracy of copyrighted materials.

According to her, the materials allegedly involved sound recordings as well as audiovisual works such as movies belonging to both Nigerian and international creators.

Isaac-Ojo described the arraignment as an important step for the commission.

“I am so excited that we were able to get him after all efforts. It is a huge success and something remarkable because of the joy it would bring to the commission,” she said.

She also explained that under Nigerian law, both individuals and companies can be prosecuted when copyright infringement is carried out through a corporate platform.

In this case, she noted that the alleged offence was committed through the NetNaija website, which is why both the defendant and his company were charged.

NCC files a multi-count charge against Anasike, focusing on infringed copyright works. Photo: Federal High Court.

