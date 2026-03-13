A viral church video showing Doris Ogala and a woman alleged to have a child with Chris Okafor has sparked widespread reactions online

During an emotional testimony, the actress made shocking claims about pastors and revealed she had been offered money to keep quiet

The dramatic confession made in an unidentified church has since triggered debate and curiosity on social media

Mixed reactions trailed a viral church video involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and a woman alleged to have a child for Nigerian cleric Chris Okafor.

In the video circulating online, the actress and the woman were seen standing on a church pulpit during a service as the movie star made an emotional confession about her life, struggles and experiences with religious leaders.

Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor’s alleged baby mama makes shocking confession in church. Credit: @ulonna_ogala, @pastorchrisokaforministries

While speaking, she described surviving several life-threatening situations and said she believed God kept her alive for a purpose.

“I’m standing here today as a testimony,” she said. “I was supposed to have died years ago, but God kept me alive.”

The actress also spoke about her relationship with her mother, who was reportedly present in the church during the testimony. According to her, despite criticism from many people, her mother never condemned her.

“Many may condemn me, but my mother will never condemn me. She is my hero, and I love her so much,” she said.

However, the moment that sparked the most reaction was when she made a sweeping claim about religious leaders.

“Every pastor you know, every bishop you know, gives me money,” she declared during the testimony, a statement that triggered murmurs and tension among people present.

She further alleged that some individuals had approached her with financial offers in an attempt to silence her.

“They brought a blank cheque and told me to write any amount I want. But their money is evil,” she said.

Doris also claimed that God had instructed her to expose certain people, although she did not mention specific names during the speech.

Meanwhile, Doris Ogala, who stood beside her on the pulpit in the video, appeared to support the woman during the emotional moment.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's confession

The viral clip has since sparked heated debate on social media, with many Nigerians expressing shock over the allegations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stephyonyi_ said:

"Una see Dorris, una still give am microphone 😂."

ella_happy1

"Which person church them for dey do this one?."

__odoziaku said:

"Pastor Chris what exactly are you giving this women."

rabeejib said:

"You want to be like Tonto but we are not deceived."

tonytipon said:

"She's having a serious mental breakdown 😢 Holly spirit is the only one that can help her."

ukwanmore said:

"We supply bitter kola in painters , bags . If you need , order ☺️. Wetin dey sup."

chiomalucky2016 said:

"😂😂😂 why I love God is nobody can mock Him."

victor_ahunwa said:

"Turning Gods house to a joke."

stephyonyi_ said:

"The girl for back Dey hold her laugh😂😂😂😂😂."

