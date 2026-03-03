The Anambra government destroyed the Okija shrine of native doctor Chukwudozie Nwangwu after his conviction

A traditionalist, however, expressed concern over how the shrine and ritual items were handled during destruction

A local cleric linked the shrine’s removal and burning of sacred items to broader effects on the state’s spiritual environment

A female diviner in Umunbo, Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state, who gave her name as Ezenwanyi Akajiofor, has condemned the destruction of the Okija shrine of flamboyant native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, who is popularly called "Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki."

Agents of the state government had on Friday, February 27, destroyed and burnt the shrine of the native doctor, as well as all other items suspected to be talismans and other fétìsh things.

Destruction of the shrine followed the order of the State High Court presided by Justice Jude Obiorah, who had, on Friday, February 27, sentenced the native doctor to eleven months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges related to money rituals.

The court held that the native doctor admitted to engaging in money ritual practices and preparing charms for criminals.

He was also accused of making talismans believed to be used by kidnappers and armed robbers, as well as aiding criminal elements through charms and other related means.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered that Nwangwu’s Oba Shrine be destroyed and directed that he must cease and stop all forms of Okeite practice and refrain from administering such charms in the future.

His conviction followed his guilty plea to all three charges preferred against him by the state government, bringing the high-profile case to an end.

What are the consequences of burning sacred objects?

But in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Sunday, March 1, Ezenwanyi Akajiofor said, though she might not fault any other treatment meted out on Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki by the state government, yet, she would condemn the destruction of a shrine, talisman, and objects of worship, which she said, the destroyers knew not how they were made.

She said, "I met my grandparents - both from my father's side and my mother's side. They were traditionalists. My parents were also traditionalists. I learnt traditional practices and procedures from them.

"One thing I learnt - which I've known and seen its consequences is destruction of idols, charms and talismans by fire. In my town, even if you're a priest or a Rev. Sister, you don't destroy objects of worship or talismans like that. If you want to do away with such items, you can pack them together outside your house, to a designated place and leave them there."

"After remaining there for a long time, and they're not fed what they consume, they'll stop serving the purpose they're meant to serve, and gradually, they'll fade away in nature."

"Once a talisman or item of worship, maybe, an idol is activated, it becomes dangerous to destroy it by fire. The potency is still there. It is only nature that can take away this potency with time. But first of all, such an item must feel that it has been abandoned in nature. With time, moth will start to consume it, then, gradually, nature will take away its potency."

"Looking at me, you'll find out I'm no longer a kid. I've existed in this world for many decades. I've seen the consequences that greeted people who destroy their altars this way. I stand to be corrected - things may have changed - times may have taken over this notion. But I know, it is dangerous."

"In my town, our people don't do money rituals; we don't do Okeite. We don't prepare charms that help or encourage people to engage in evil practices. We frown at evil traditions because our Ajana god forbids them. What I personally frown at is the destruction of a shrine, whose foundation we do not know, and the burning of talismans, charms, and objects of worship. You can destroy them, but doing so by burning is traditionally dangerous."

Anambra's future linked to destruction

In his own view, a pastor in Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA of the state, Deacon Christopher Iloh of God Alive Ministries, holds a different opinion.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, March 2, Deacon Iloh hailed the destruction of the Okija shrine and other fétìsh items as "a triumph of light over darkness."

He said, "Anambra, as the light of the nation, has entered into real light. Anambra's future is guaranteed. Daniel has come to judgement. Our triumph as a people has started."

"Let us pray for our governor and all those working with him, so that they'll continue with this bold initiative. Our sons and daughters have sold their hearts to the devil through these new generation native doctors. I pray that this cleansing of the land, which Governor Charles Soludo is championing, will continue, so that our land, which has been polluted, will be healed."

Citing several scriptures, the cleric said there are examples in the Bible where the destruction of idols, talisman and items of worship were directly linked to cleansing, healing, or reforming the land. He expressed optimism that Soludo's example will heal Anambra and place the state on the path of progress.

