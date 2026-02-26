A social media user who accused Eniola Badmus of operating a private network that links young girls to politicians has retracted his bold claim

In a viral post, the netizen tendered an apology to the Nollywood actress saying he had no evidence to back his accusation against her

His apology also stirred reactions from many Nigerians who taunted him ahead of a possible arrest

A social media user identified with the moniker Femzydr1 on X, formerly Twitter, has retracted his previous accusation labelling Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus a private pimp.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the netizen had accused Eniola of exploiting young women for movie executives and politicians. The accuser further alleged that the actress only gained her current political influence by serving as a bridge between young women and the elite.

The actress, a special adviser on social events to Nigeria's House of Representatives Speaker, swiftly denounced the claim as false and vowed legal intervention. She stated that the authorities had been notified and that she had no intention of forgiving the accuser.

Netizen tenders apology to Eniola Badmus

In an apology post on the evening of Thursday, February 26, the netizen admitted his accusation lacked evidence and caused harm.

He stated that he deeply regretted spreading false information about the Nollywood actress.

"I sincerely apologize to Ms. Eniola Badmus, her family, friends, fans, and everyone affected by my recent tweet. The post accusing her of exploitation, linking young girls to movie and political figures, and pimping was wrong, irresponsible, and made without evidence. I deeply regret spreading such damaging and false information," he wrote.

Reactions as netizen apologises to Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Nigerians as many advised the actress on the action she should take. Read them below:

JayNaija commented:

"Them never arrest you and you dey apologize keh."

Hisomtheboat commented:

"You no read the book of Agenda chapter 1:1? “Banger boys don’t fold and any banger boy that folds should never be considered a banger boy again, he should be considered a gbanger boy”

nosafk said:

"Any tailor that can sew him pinafore kirikiri uniform should get in touch. Lemme pay for it."

ObasiPriscillia commented:

"Ms. Eniola Badmus, Matthew 18:21–22, Peter asked Jesus how many times he should forgive someone who sins against him. He asked if forgiving seven times was enough. Jesus answered: “I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.” This means 70 × 7 = 490."

Ameboibadan said:

"No don't fold Yakubu u can do it, what is prison that u can't go, Obasanjo went there became president, Mandela went there became president, now it is your time to become our future president, wish you good luck in prison."

