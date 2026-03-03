The University of Ibadan medical student tragically dies after ingesting Sniper insecticide

Roommates confirm the student's admission of consuming the toxic substance before his death

Parents suspect poisoning amid concerns over the student's recent withdrawal from social interactions

Ibadan, Oyo State - Tragedy struck at the University of Ibadan as a 200-level medical student, Ifeoluwa Wisdom Akinmade, died after consuming an insecticide.

Akinmade was found on the ground floor of Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, foaming at the mouth on Sunday night, March 1, 2026.

It was gathered that the deceased admitted to ingesting an insecticide, identified as Sniper, before losing consciousness.

The medical student was conveyed to Jaja Clinic, where he was initially stabilised with oxygen and intravenous fluids.

He was later transferred to the UCH’s emergency unit, where he was placed on life support.

The UCH Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, said the student did not survive after consuming Sniper.

“The boy passed away on Sunday evening. The student was brought in based on the report that he consumed Sniper, and the UCH responded accordingly. Sadly, he did not survive.”

The student’s parents reportedly suggested the possibility of their son being poisoned.

However, his roommates maintained that he had admitted to ingesting the insecticide.

The roommate added that the deceased had recently become withdrawn, rarely attended classes, and had been avoiding calls from his parents.

According to TheCable, the UI Medical Students Association (UIMSA) also announced Akinmade's death in a statement issued on Monday, March 2, 2026.

UNISA said Akinmade died despite receiving urgent treatment offered by a medical team.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother and colleague, Ifeoluwa Wisdom Akinmade, a member of the 200-level Constituency.”

An X user, Daniel of Ibadan, an X user, said Akinmade reportedly “took his life because of a low CA score.”

“Even when you’re thinking of doing it, think of what your parents will go through! Suic1de is never an option, please!”

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

University of Ibadan medical student's parent suggest the possibility of poisoning.

