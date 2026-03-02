Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, INEC Chairman, said Nigerians should not expect a perfect 2027 election

Amupitan acknowledged logistics and human challenges and vowed to address them

The INEC chairman confirmed results will be transmitted electronically but real-time delivery may vary

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Independent National Electoral Commission), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, has advised Nigerians to put their minds away from a perfectly conducted election in 2027.

Specifically, the INEC chairman noted that the caution was in relation to the electronic transmission of results.

INEC Chairman Announces How Election Will Be Held in 2027: "We Can't Guarantee"

Source: Twitter

Amupitan made the remarks on Sunday, March 1, in Abuja at a Citizens’ Townhall Meeting organised by the Civil Society Network on Election Integrity and held at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

While acknowledging the limitations, the INEC chairman maintained that the commission is committed to delivering what he described as the best election in Nigeria’s history.

Townhall draws civil society, academics and observers

The forum brought together civil society organisations, academics, election observers and members of the public to deliberate on electoral reforms, election management and public confidence in the democratic process.

Amupitan used the platform to outline INEC’s priorities ahead of the 2027 general election, stressing that transparency and credibility remain central to the commission’s plans.

INEC sets benchmarks for judging a successful election

According to the INEC chairman, the success of any election should not be judged solely on technology but on a combination of logistics, peace and effective result management.

He said:

“Number one, if you want to measure whether an election is successful, you have to determine whether the election started as advertised. And we advertised the election for 8.30. So if we’re able to start the election at 8.30.

“Number two, if the election is peaceful; number three, if we’re able to manage the result very well, that is result management, and then declaration of results, then you can say you have a successful election.”

Amupitan added that INEC remains determined to meet these standards, even as it confronts operational challenges.

Chairman admits logistics and human challenges

The INEC boss admitted that some shortcomings recorded in previous elections were linked to logistics and human factors, which the commission is working to address.

He said:

“But nonetheless, we have to admit that there was some logistics issues, some were purely human, which we are trying to address. And let me just appeal to Nigerians, because I have noticed now that what Nigerians desire is a perfect election.

“And I will strive as much as possible to give this country the best election. However, we may not be able to achieve a 100% perfect election for now.”

INEC: Real-time delivery uncertain in 2027 election

Amupitan reiterated that INEC has the capacity to transmit election results electronically but cautioned that real-time transmission cannot always be guaranteed.

INEC Chairman Announces How Election Will Be Held in 2027: "We Can't Guarantee"

Source: Facebook

He explained:

“However, we may not be able to achieve a 100% perfect election for now. But as far as electronic transmission of results is concerned, I said it before FCT Area Council that we have the capacity to transmit the results. And that we’re going to transmit the results. The only concern was real time. What is real time?”

Drawing a comparison with bank transfers, he added:

“Even in Abuja town, you are transferring 50,000 to Mr. B, and from your app, the amount has gone. But the person may not receive the alert until another 30 minutes, another hour, or even in the evening.”

FCT election cited to explain transmission delays

The INEC chairman referred to the recent FCT area council elections, noting that results were released promptly in five councils, while a delay occurred in one ward in Kuje until the following day.

He said the delay did not amount to a transmission failure, stressing that provisions in the Electoral Act exist as safeguards rather than indicators of system breakdown.

INEC pledges improved testing ahead of 2027 polls

Reflecting on the 2023 general election, Amupitan said the commission’s internal review showed that while technologies were tested at state-level elections, they were not sufficiently tested for nationwide deployment.

He said:

“So my own audit of the 2023 election was that while the device was tested within the states… however, when it came to the federal election, especially the presidential election that now became interstate, it was not properly tested.”

INEC announces new date for 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a new date for the 2023 presidential election.

The electoral body has now fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and national assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng