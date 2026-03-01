Speaker Abbas supports hybrid voting systems to prevent disenfranchisement in the 2027 elections

40% of Nigeria lacks adequate internet access, risking voter turnout

Manual transmission included to combat apathy and ensure broader participation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, said the electronic and manual transmissions of results were included in the amended Electoral Act to avoid disenfranchising the Nigerian electorate.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Senate approved the electronic transmission of election results to INEC's IReV portal.

The federal lawmakers said the Form EC8A will serve as a backup if electronic transmission fails.

Senate's resolution was passed during an emergency plenary session in Abuja.

Abbas said the National Assembly included both electronic and manual transmissions to prevent voter apathy during the 2027 general elections.

He said, according to the NCC report, almost 40 per cent of territories at large in Nigeria are not covered by the internet.

The Speaker said that if only the electronic transmission system were introduced, it would reduce the number because 40 per cent of the country would probably not be able to vote due to inadequate internet services

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this when he hosted the Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Ambassador Felix Costales, during a courtesy call at his office in Abuja.

“Now, if we are to introduce (only) the electronic system, it will further reduce the number because 40 per cent of the country will probably not be able to vote as they don’t have adequate internet services. It means what we should be expecting is not only disenfranchising the voters, denying some people the right to vote, but we will also record, perhaps, the lowest number of voters in the next elections. These are all avoidable. That is why, in our wisdom, we said the Electoral Act should be a hybrid, combining both manual and electronic systems. Where it is feasible to use the electronic transmission, use the electronic transmission; where it is not possible, use the manual, because there is no way one form, particularly the electronic, can be used entirely in all parts of the country for the elections.”

Atiku reacts as Senate rejects electronic transmission

Recall that Former vice president Atiku Abubakar condemned the Senate’s rejection of real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

Atiku described the decision as a deliberate assault on electoral transparency, warning it could weaken public trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

He urged Nigerians, civil society groups, the media, and the international community to keep demanding reforms ahead of the 2027 election.

Chaos erupts at Senate over election results transmission

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate turned rowdy during an emergency session convened to adopt the Votes and Proceedings of the February 4 sitting when the Electoral Bill was passed.

The chaos was triggered by controversy over the removal of a clause mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units in the Electoral Act amendment.

Senator Tahir Monguno moved a motion for the Senate to rescind its earlier decision, while Senator Abaribe briefly demanded an individual vote before withdrawing the request.

Source: Legit.ng