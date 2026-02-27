Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said he regrets his role in forming the APC ahead of the 2015 elections

He argued that current national challenges have exceeded the concerns that led to the 2014 merger

The former vice-president called for careful planning in any new political coalition ahead of 2027

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed regret over his involvement in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2015 general elections, saying the country’s current situation has worsened beyond what it was before the party came into power.

Atiku disclosed this on Thursday, February 26, during a press briefing in Abuja attended by opposition leaders, where discussions centred on the state of the nation and emerging political alignments ahead of 2027.

Atiku Abubakar says he regrets his role in forming the APC ahead of the 2015 elections.

Recalling the events that led to the 2014 merger, the former presidential candidate said major opposition figures united under the APC platform to challenge the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, citing concerns over insecurity and economic instability at the time.

According to him, the coalition was formed out of fear that democratic governance was weakening and that urgent intervention was required to change the country’s direction.

However, he argued that the present realities have surpassed the challenges that initially motivated the alliance.

“We came together in 2014 because we believed democracy was faltering. The issues then were insecurity and the economy. But today, the situation has become even worse than what we set out to correct,” he said.

We must be deliberate - Atiku

As reported by the Tribune, the ADC chieftain maintained that lessons must be drawn from past political collaborations, stressing that any new coalition must be deliberate and focused on rebuilding democratic institutions and restoring public confidence.

He added that whatever political steps are taken going forward should prioritise strengthening democracy and addressing governance concerns as preparations for the 2027 general elections gradually gather momentum.

“We must ensure that whatever steps we take now are aimed at restoring true democracy in Nigeria,” he stated.

The press conference was attended by several prominent opposition leaders, signalling ongoing consultations and possible political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has expressed regret over his involvement in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2015 general elections.

