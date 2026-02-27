The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) outlines a step-by-step guide for obtaining the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026

The NIMC said Nigerians can speed up the NIN process through online pre-enrollment

The pre-enrollment slip, featuring a barcode, is essential for completing the NIN enrollment at designated centres

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed a step-by-stepguideline on how to get the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.

The NIN is the 11 non-intelligible numbers assigned to an individual after enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) to tie all records about the individual in the database.

NIMC introduces NIN pre-enrollment and booking for registration. Photo credit: @nimc_ng

Source: UGC

The agency explained that all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above, are eligible to enrol for their NINs.

How to get NIN in 2026

The agency said acquiring a NIN starts by visiting the NIN pre-enrollment and booking website.

According to NIMC, Nigerians are to use http://penrol.nimc.gov.ng on their phone or computer to save waiting time.

The next step is to fill biodata online and print the pre-enrolment slip from the website.

The NIMC explained that the pre-enrolment slip features a barcode.

The agency, however, advised that people should visit a selected enrollment center after completing their pre-enrollment to complete their NIN enrollment.

This is contained in a short notice issued via the agency’s X handle @nimc_ng on Friday, February 27, 2026.

“To get your NIN in 2026, start at http://penrol.nimc.gov.ng on your phone or computer to save waiting time.

“Fill in your biodata online and print the Pre-Enrolment Slip, which features your barcode.”

NIMC explains how get NIN in 2026 and save waiting time. Photo credit: @nimc_ng

Source: Twitter

NIMC: Website for changing NIN’s date of birth

Recall that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) advised Nigerians to modify their NIN details only through its official self-service portal to ensure data security and integrity.

The commission warned against using unauthorized websites, as this could expose personal information to fraudsters.

NIMC highlighted that the official portal was secure and reliable and allowed users to update their information conveniently from anywhere.

Read more stories on NIN/NIMC:

NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians on NIN

Legit.ng also reported that NIMC said 127 million Nigerians have enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.

Lagos state leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents.

Enrolment figures show near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng