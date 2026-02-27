How to Get Your NIN in 2026 According to NIMC, "To Save Waiting Time"
- The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) outlines a step-by-step guide for obtaining the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026
- The NIMC said Nigerians can speed up the NIN process through online pre-enrollment
- The pre-enrollment slip, featuring a barcode, is essential for completing the NIN enrollment at designated centres
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed a step-by-stepguideline on how to get the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2026.
The NIN is the 11 non-intelligible numbers assigned to an individual after enrolment into the National Identity Database (NIDB) to tie all records about the individual in the database.
The agency explained that all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria, from age zero (birth) and above, are eligible to enrol for their NINs.
How to get NIN in 2026
The agency said acquiring a NIN starts by visiting the NIN pre-enrollment and booking website.
According to NIMC, Nigerians are to use http://penrol.nimc.gov.ng on their phone or computer to save waiting time.
The next step is to fill biodata online and print the pre-enrolment slip from the website.
The NIMC explained that the pre-enrolment slip features a barcode.
The agency, however, advised that people should visit a selected enrollment center after completing their pre-enrollment to complete their NIN enrollment.
This is contained in a short notice issued via the agency’s X handle @nimc_ng on Friday, February 27, 2026.
“To get your NIN in 2026, start at http://penrol.nimc.gov.ng on your phone or computer to save waiting time.
“Fill in your biodata online and print the Pre-Enrolment Slip, which features your barcode.”
NIMC: Website for changing NIN’s date of birth
Recall that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) advised Nigerians to modify their NIN details only through its official self-service portal to ensure data security and integrity.
The commission warned against using unauthorized websites, as this could expose personal information to fraudsters.
NIMC highlighted that the official portal was secure and reliable and allowed users to update their information conveniently from anywhere.
NIMC releases number of registered Nigerians on NIN
Legit.ng also reported that NIMC said 127 million Nigerians have enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025.
Lagos state leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents.
Enrolment figures show near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.