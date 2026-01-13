NIMC says 127 million Nigerians have been enrolled in the NIN database as of December 2025

Lagos State leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents

Enrolment figures show near-equal distribution between northern and southern Nigeria

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) database has reached 127 million as of December 2025.

The update was confirmed by NIMC’s spokesperson, Dr Kayode Adegoke, in response to enquiries on the latest enrolment figures across the country, The Nation reported.

Lagos State leads nationwide enrolment with over 13 million registered residents. Photo: NIMC, Facebool/@Destiny Young

According to Adegoke, a detailed breakdown of the enrolment statistics will be made available on the commission’s official website in the coming days.

He also encouraged Nigerians who are yet to register, or those seeking to correct their personal details, to take advantage of NIMC’s digital platforms.

Data obtained from the commission’s website show that as of October 31, 2025, total NIN enrolment stood at 123.9 million, with Lagos State recording the highest number of registered individuals at over 13 million.

NIMC noted that enrolment figures were fairly balanced across the northern and southern regions of the country, reflecting steady nationwide participation in the identity registration process.

States with highest registration rates

The top states by enrollment include Lagos with 13.1 million registrations, Kano with 11.5 million, Kaduna with 7.3 million, Ogun with 5.1 million, Oyo with 4.7 million, and Katsina with 4.2 million.

Others in the top 10 are the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Rivers, Delta and Bauchi states.

On the other end of the scale, states with the lowest enrolment figures include Kogi, Enugu, Yobe, Imo and Kwara.

Gender data from NIMC further showed that as of October 2025, over 54.2 million females and about 69.7 million males had been captured in the national identity database.

The commission says it plans to upload detailed enrolment data on its website. Photo: Destiny Young

NIMC unveiled portal for registration

Recall that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) earlier advised Nigerians to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) details only through its official self-service portal.

The commission warned against using unauthorised websites, as this could expose personal information to fraudsters.

NIMC highlighted that the official portal was secure and reliable and allowed users to update their information conveniently from anywhere.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its self-service portal was secure and reliable and provided users with the convenience of updating their information from anywhere.

NIMC ranked among the poorest performing institutions

Legit.ng recently reported that the NIMC was ranked alongside the Nigeria Postal Service (NiPOST) and the Ministry of Interior as the poorest performing institutions by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Complaints from key states and mystery shopper findings revealed widespread service delays, inactive channels and outdated procedures. The report showed that several MDAs scored poorly on efficiency, transparency and adherence to service timelines.

Earlier reports had alleged that the NIMC might be selling personal information of Nigerians, including NIN and BVM, to fintech companies, a claim the commission refuted.

